Patriots Icon Tom Brady Takes Jab at Drake Maye Following Loss to Packers

Tom Brady had a food comparison ready for Drake Maye.

The safety who intercepted him preferred a different description.

Following the New England Patriots’ 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers on November 8, Brady joked about Maye’s turnovers during his LFG Player of the Game interview with Evan Williams.

“There was some deli meat given out by Drake Maye today,” Brady said in the exchange shared by FOX Sports.

Williams declined to use Brady’s wording. He still agreed with the point.

“I won’t say that. He was giving us some gifts for sure,” Williams replied.

Tom Brady’s Remark Follows Drake Maye’s Three Interceptions

Maye threw three interceptions before halftime.

Williams caught one, while fellow safety Xavier McKinney collected two.

The trouble started on New England’s first pass. McKinney intercepted Maye and returned the ball 36 yards to the Patriots’ 14-yard line. Jordan Love scored on a 13-yard run two plays later, putting Green Bay ahead before two minutes had elapsed.

Williams added his interception in the second quarter. Cornerback Brandon Cisse tipped a deep pass intended for Kyle Williams, and the safety secured the ball. It marked his third interception of the season, per the Packers’ game recap.

Brady’s interview carried a family connection, too. FOX noted that Williams’ mother used to babysit the former Patriots quarterback.

The award gave Williams a chance to speak with someone his family knew long before Sunday’s game. Their conversation still came back to the passes Green Bay took away from New England.

Drake Maye Takes Responsibility for Patriots’ Loss

Maye finished with 299 passing yards and three touchdowns, completing 21 of 38 attempts. Those scores extended his streak to six consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes, per Patriots.com.

The touchdowns could not erase the early mistakes. New England trailed 17-0 before scoring and entered halftime down 24-14. Green Bay stretched its lead to 42-14 during the third quarter.

The Patriots committed four turnovers and forced none. Their fourth giveaway came when Rhamondre Stevenson lost a fumble, adding to the three interceptions.

Green Bay finished with 478 total yards to New England’s 387. Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. The Packers held the ball for 35:01.

Maye accepted responsibility during his postgame news conference. He said his early mistakes put the team behind and spoiled chances to close the gap.

“I wasn’t good. I wasn’t good today,” Maye said.

He pointed to his timing as one problem.

“I feel like I was just a little late sometimes,” he said.

Discussing the interceptions, Maye said he needed to locate the safeties and recognize defenders jumping crossing routes. He acknowledged throwing into spots he should have avoided.

All in all, Brady supplied the joke. Maye’s view of his own performance was just as clear-cut.