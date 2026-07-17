New England Patriots QB Shares Major Personal News Before Training Camp

A memorable offseason for Tommy DeVito now includes a ring for the ages.

The New England Patriots quarterback is engaged to Michayla Anja after proposing during a sunset overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

DeVito arranged the surprise on the Atlantic Terrace at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort, where custom decorations surrounded the couple as he got down on one knee. Photos shared on Instagram showed DeVito wearing a white shirt and beige pants while Anja wore a white dress.

The couple continued the celebration with a private dinner at Daniel’s, A Florida Steakhouse, according to People.

The announcement gives DeVito another milestone as he settles into New England and prepares for his second season with the Patriots.

DeVito, Anja Reunited in New England

DeVito and Anja met in 2024 while the quarterback was still playing for the New York Giants and Anja was living in Los Angeles.

Distance remained part of their relationship until Anja moved back to her hometown of Boston in June 2025. Two months later, the Patriots claimed DeVito off waivers after the Giants released him, bringing the couple together in the same region.

They largely kept the relationship private during DeVito’s first season in New England.

Anja attended a Patriots game at Gillette Stadium and supported DeVito during the team’s trip to Super Bowl LX, wearing a custom jacket with the Patriots logo and his last name.

DeVito publicly introduced the relationship in April by posting pictures from their trip to Turks and Caicos. The carousel included an elevator selfie, beach photos and images of the couple walking together.

Their path back to the Northeast also mirrored a turning point in DeVito’s football career.

The Livingston, New Jersey, native became one of the NFL’s most recognizable stories during the 2023 season.

Injuries elevated the undrafted rookie into the Giants’ starting lineup, where his Italian-American family and signature celebration quickly turned him into a fan favorite.

DeVito won three consecutive starts during that stretch and eventually appeared in 12 games across two seasons with New York. He completed 145 of 222 passes for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Giants entered the 2025 offseason with a crowded quarterback room, however, and released DeVito at the end of training camp before the Patriots claimed him off waivers the following day.

Patriots Gave Tommy DeVito Longer-Term Security

DeVito didn’t take a regular-season snap after joining New England, spending the year behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs.

The Patriots still showed confidence in him after the season.

New England signed DeVito to a two-year contract worth up to $7.4 million, including $2 million guaranteed, in March, as Reuters reported.

Dobbs’ departure moved DeVito closer to the backup role behind Maye.

Rookie Behren Morton gives the Patriots another developmental option, although DeVito enters training camp with eight NFL starts and significantly more professional experience.

That competition will begin soon enough.

For now, DeVito’s offseason has provided stability in both parts of his life.

He has a multiyear agreement with the Patriots, an opportunity to strengthen his place behind Maye and a wedding to plan with the woman he loves.