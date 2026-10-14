Patriots Named Trade Destination for $24 Million RB After Henderson Injury

The New England Patriots have brought in a running back following TreVeyon Henderson’s latest injury.

If that move supplies enough help is the next question, with a more prominent choice sitting in Tennessee.

NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger identified five potential trade targets for the Patriots on October 13, namely Tony Pollard.

The former Pro Bowl selection has multiple pieces to like — experience carrying an offense, production as a receiver and a contract approaching its expiration.

Trade speculation appeared as Henderson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain. He won’t require surgery, leaving New England hopeful for a relatively quick recovery

Still, an uncertain return creates a decision for the Patriots. They can cobble together the backfield behind Rhamondre Stevenson or explore a veteran capable of handling a a decent workload.

Pollard belongs in that discussion.

Why Pollard Makes Sense as a Patriots Trade Target

Leger’s argument starts with the circumstances surrounding the Tennessee Titans. They are 0-5, Pollard is in the final season of his contract, and younger back Tyjae Spears figures to see more action over time.

“It likely wouldn’t cost anything more than a Day 3 pick to pry Pollard from Tennessee,” Leger wrote.

For New England, the appeal is more than simply filling an empty spot on the depth chart.

Pollard has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in four consecutive seasons, beginning with his 2022 Pro Bowl campaign for the Dallas Cowboys. He followed his first Tennessee season with 1,082 yards and five rushing touchdowns in 2025, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt.

He also caught 33 passes for 206 yards last season. That experience is a nice card to pull for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to not overdo Stevenson’s share of the rushing burden.

Pollard has 273 rushing yards on 68 carries this season, averaging 4.0 yards, with a longest run of 18 yards. His past activity is evidence of sustained production. But his current stats tell the opposite tale in the explosive-play department.

The veteran signed a three-year, $24 million contract in 2024. Any pursuit would require weighing the remaining financial commitment alongside the draft compensation.

Patriots Have Taken One Step to Reinforce the Backfield

New England addressed its depth concern by signing a running back to the practice squad on October 13.

Hassan Haskins previously was with the Patriots this year before his September 14 release. Haskins has 229 rushing yards across 44 career regular-season appearances, according to the team’s announcement. Pollard has handled more than 240 carries in each of the previous three seasons.

That difference explains why the trade proposal could hold value considering after the practice-squad addition.

Stevenson and Corey Kiner can receive the first opportunities to cover Henderson’s absence.

Presuming the Patriots are comfortable with that arrangement, spending a draft pick on an additional back becomes harder to justify.

But if they want a relatively esteemed runner who can contribute, Pollard is a solution.