Patriots Trade Pitch Sees Them Land Former No. 4 Overall Pick From Falcons

The New England Patriots have been hard at work revamping their roster this offseason, as they look to build around second-year quarterback Drake Maye after his impressive rookie campaign. While the team has done well to add playmakers for him on offense, could they swing another trade before the start of the season that would see them land a talented tight end who was once viewed as a generational prospect?

New England’s front office signed Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, while also drafting Kyle Williams in the third-round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, their tight end position didn’t really get addressed this offseason, which could lead the team to pursue Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons. Let’s take a closer look at a trade pitch that would send Pitts to Foxboro, MA ahead of the 2025 season.

Patriots’ Kyle Pitts Trade Pitch

Patriots receive: Kyle Pitts

Falcons receive: 2026 third-round pick

The Falcons selected Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft with hopes that he could become a building block on offense for them. Instead, he’s been a major disappointment to this point, racking up just 196 catches for 2,651 yards and 10 touchdowns over his first four seasons in the league. While Atlanta isn’t exactly dying to trade Pitts, they are listening to offers for his services.

Pitts has struggled to find his footing with the Falcons, and their offense has continued to move away from relying on the tight end position in the air. Instead, Atlanta is leaning on their wide receiver duo of Drake London and Darnell Mooney, while also giving Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier opportunities as both runners and receivers out of the backfield.

New England has Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper leading the way at tight end, but neither of them exactly strike fear into opposing defenses. Henry formed a solid relationship with Maye under center last season, catching a career-high 66 passes for 674 yards and two touchdowns, meaning that he and Pitts could form a solid tight end duo if this deal were to go down.

Giving up a third-round pick for Pitts may be a bit of a high price considering how he’s going to be a free agent after 2025, meaning that the Patriots would have to almost immediately sign him to a new contract if they want to keep him in town long-term. Considering Pitts’ upside, though, that could be a risk worth taking.

Would Patriots, Falcons Be Interested In This Kyle Pitts Trade Pitch?

Right off the bat, if the Falcons are looking for a Day 2 pick, which reports indicate is their asking price for Pitts, chances are they’d be open to accepting this trade. New England is likely going to be a middle-of-the-pack team at best, meaning that their third-round pick could end up being quite valuable, especially if the wheels fall off like they did for them last season.

On the other side of the equation, the Patriots could use more playmakers, but they have done well to shore up their offense this offseason, and there’s already a crunch at wide receiver as is. Would it be worth it to take this flier on Pitts, especially with a new deal on the horizon for him? Giving up a third rounder is probably a bit too rich for their front office’s liking, but if the Falcons were to accept a fourth-round pick, then maybe this deal could work.