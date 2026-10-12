Patriots Get TreVeyon Henderson Injury Ruling From Ex-NFL Doctor

The New England Patriots left Sunday’s win with another injury to one of their most explosive offensive players.

But former NFL team physician Dr. David Chao thinks TreVeyon Henderson isn’t in terrible shape after the running back’s early exit.

Henderson injured his right ankle during New England’s 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. His departure added a worry for an offense working around several missing starters.

Chao, known online as ProFootballDoc, described the injury as an aggravation of Henderson’s previous ankle issue. In a video posted Sunday night, he indicated that he didn’t expect an extended absence or an injured reserve stint.

“Don’t see it as long term, not an IR,” Chao said.

In the same post, Chao identified left tackle Will Campbell’s knee injury as the bigger issue as both players were hurt against Las Vegas.

Former NFL Doctor Offers Hope After Henderson’s Exit

Chao brings considerable NFL experience to his analysis. He served as the Chargers’ team doctor for 17 seasons, from 1997 through 2013, when the franchise was based in San Diego.

His outlook followed an uncomfortable scene for New England. Henderson was brought down along the sideline after an 11-yard run in the second quarter, then left with the training staff. The Patriots initially listed him as questionable before ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

He finished with four carries for 22 yards and one catch for 16 yards.

The ankle already interrupted Henderson’s second NFL season. According to the Patriots’ September injury report analysis, he was injured during an Aug. 24 practice and missed the opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to full practice before making his season debut in Week 2.

That history makes another exit frustrating for a player trying to spur a consistent rhythm.

And New England saw his value before Sunday’s injury.

Henderson took a lateral from Efton Chism III to help convert a third-and-11 in the second quarter. The team’s game observations noted that the exchange was improvised, with Chism spotting Henderson in space.

Patriots’ Backfield Faces Another Availability Question

If Henderson needs time to recover, Rhamondre Stevenson again becomes the central figure in New England’s backfield.

Stevenson had his own health concern heading into Sunday since he was questionable with a knee injury but was cleared to play against the Raiders.

Having both backs available would give offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels more flexibility and allow New England to distribute the workload.

Henderson’s rookie production points to why the Patriots would welcome a quick recovery.

He led the team with 1,132 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns in 2025, averaging 5.1 yards per rush, according to the team’s September report. His speed gives the offense a chance to turn an ordinary touch into a big-time gain.

Sunday showed New England can still score without him. Drake Maye threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns, adding another score on the ground as the Patriots improved to 3-2.

The next demand is sustaining that output while managing another injury. New England hosts the New York Jets next Sunday, and Henderson’s practice participation will be a key development.

Chao, at least, mentioned a upward-looking diagnosis of the injury.

All in all, Henderson being healthy enough to actually stay on the field for the majority of the season is what’s most indispensable.