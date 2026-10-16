Is TreVeyon Henderson Playing Against the Jets? RB Makes Unexpected Admission

What looked like a multi-week absence for TreVeyon Henderson may not cost the New England Patriots running back a game at all.

Henderson revealed Friday that testing confirmed he suffered a high-ankle sprain in New England’s 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite the diagnosis, he has been able to practice this week and hasn’t ruled himself out for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets.

“RB TreVeyon Henderson just held court with reporters in the locker room, saying tests had revealed a high-ankle sprain,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported. “He was surprised he was able to practice, and still hopes to play Sunday, but that is TBD.”

ESPN reported on October 13 that Henderson was expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury.

Henderson Has Chance to Avoid Missing Time

The fact that TreVeyon Henderson has practiced at all is a fantastic occurence considering the initial diagnosis.

The Patriots listed Henderson as a limited participant on both Wednesday and Thursday. He was back on the practice field again Friday, according to multiple reporters.

Head coach Mike Vrabel subsequently classified Henderson as questionable for Sunday and indicated New England wants to see how he responds following Friday’s work before making a final decision.

Henderson injured the ankle during the first half against Las Vegas after an 11-yard run. He finished the afternoon with four carries for 22 yards and one reception for 16 yards before leaving the game.

The second-year back has rushed 42 times for 163 yards and one touchdown through four appearances this season. He has also caught two passes for 22 yards. Henderson produced 911 rushing yards, 221 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns during his rookie campaign in 2025, per Patriots.com.

His potential availability becomes even more notable because Henderson missed New England’s season opener with an ankle injury. He returned in Week 2 and rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 20-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Patriots Backfield Could Get Unexpected Boost vs. Jets

If Henderson can’t go, Rhamondre Stevenson would likely take the bulk of the reps against New York, with Corey Kiner providing additional depth.

New England also added Hassan Haskins to its practice squad this week after Henderson’s injury, giving the Patriots more help if needed.

The rapid change in Henderson’s outlook, however, makes the backfield much more interesting heading into Sunday.

A high-ankle sprain commonly raised enough worry that the initial reporting pointed toward a multi-week recovery. Henderson instead has put together three straight practice days and is, at least, having a chance to suit up.

Bringing Henderson into the fold could spell even better offensive firepower, even as New England piled up 536 total yards in the victory over Las Vegas, with Drake Maye throwing for 374 yards in the blowout.

The final determination on Henderson will come down to how his ankle responds Saturday.