Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Injury Puts Corey Kiner in Spotlight

Corey Kiner has taken the long route to an NFL opportunity.

Now, an injury in the New England Patriots backfield has given fans a reason to learn more about the second-year running back.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, October 13, that TreVeyon Henderson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain suffered in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Henderson won’t need surgery.

That leaves Rhamondre Stevenson positioned to handle the lead role, with Kiner a candidate for more work behind him.

The 24-year-old wears No. 9 and is listed at 5-foot-9, 209 pounds. He came to New England through a summer trade, bringing productive college action and a connection to a well-known running back of the franchise.

Kiner’s College Career Included a Kevin Faulk Connection

Kiner grew up in Cincinnati and became Ohio’s Mr. Football at Roger Bacon High School before beginning his college career at LSU.

There, former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk recruited and coached him, Boston.com reported. Kiner spent one season with the Tigers before transferring home to Cincinnati in 2022.

His biggest college strides came with the Bearcats.

Per Cincinnati’s official biography, Kiner rushed for 1,047 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, then followed with 1,153 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. He became the fifth player in school history with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

He finished his Cincinnati career with 2,562 rushing yards, eighth in program history, and started 24 consecutive games across his final two seasons.

His ability to keep moving through contact also stood out. Cincinnati’s biography credits him with 80 forced missed tackles in 2024, fourth nationally, citing Pro Football Focus.

So, before fighting for professional roster spots, Kiner had established himself as a dependable college runner with the stamina to carry a backfield.

Patriots Became Kiner’s Fourth NFL Stop

Kiner went undrafted in 2025 and signed with the San Francisco 49ers. His first NFL season required several moves before he finally recorded a regular-season carry.

After San Francisco released him following training camp, he joined the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. The Arizona Cardinals signed him off that squad in December.

Kiner played four games for Arizona, rushing 12 times for 58 yards and catching two passes for 15 yards. The Patriots later acquired him for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick, making New England his fourth NFL organization.

Head coach Mike Vrabel’s interest preceded the trade. As Boston.com detailed, Vrabel said the Patriots had tried to acquire Kiner coming out of college.

“He’s a good young runner,” Vrabel said.

Sunday provided his most productive rushing appearance with New England. Kiner finished with six carries for 52 yards, including a 32-yard run, and one reception for seven yards.

There was a costly mistake, too, when he lost a fumble. Through five games, Kiner has 20 carries for 81 yards and two catches for 16 yards.

It’s not a big sample size, and Henderson’s absence doesn’t set how the Patriots will divide their touches.

Kiner, regardless, is on the roster and has given New England a peek at his running ability.

With the New York Jets visiting Sunday, his shot to display his quality will likely emerge with more attention.