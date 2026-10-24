Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Gets Kenneth Walker Advice as Struggles Persist

The New England Patriots have received a pointed assessment of TreVeyon Henderson from one of the franchise’s most accomplished former players.

Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown believes the second-year running back needs to make a fundamental adjustment to his approach, notably when it comes to patience.

Following New England’s 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Oct. 22, Brown suggested Henderson could benefit from studying someone the Patriots played against on the biggest stage.

And he didn’t mince words about what’s holding the former Ohio State standout back.

“He’s just too fast and he reacts to things too fast,” Brown said during the Patriots’ postgame show, shared by Justin Trombino.

The criticism surfaces as Henderson vies to rediscover the explosiveness that made him New England’s most exciting young offensive weapon during his rookie season.

Brown Says Henderson Should Study Super Bowl MVP

Brown believes Henderson should pay close attention to Kenneth Walker III, the reigning Super Bowl MVP who helped the Seattle Seahawks defeat New England in February.

“I kind of agree with the Henderson take. He needs to sit down and watch Kenneth Walker, he really does,” Brown said.

The former Patriots receiver elaborated on how Henderson needs to let rushing lanes materialize rather than attacking the first available opening.

Brown specifically highlighted the importance of understanding blocking schemes and allowing opposing defensive linemen to commit before choosing a running lane.

His recommendation centered on Henderson’s tendency to react too quickly, potentially preventing the young back from maximizing his opportunities.

The comparison to Walker is intriguing given the veteran’s tremendous production since joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

Walker has collected 665 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 106 carries through five games this season, according to Kansas City’s official statistics.

He’s averaging an impressive 6.3 yards per attempt, demonstrating the combination of patience and explosiveness Brown wants Henderson to develop.

And that effectiveness serves as an example of how Henderson could better utilize his own physical gifts.

Henderson’s Patriots Issues Continue

Henderson’s sophomore campaign has been a disheartening departure from his electric rookie season.

After rushing for 911 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry in 2025, Henderson has managed just 203 rushing yards and one touchdown on 52 attempts this season.

Those numbers include a disappointing performance against Chicago in which he finished with nine yards on three carries.

He also caught two passes for 14 yards, but his involvement was limited throughout the defeat.

Henderson played only 13 offensive snaps, via to The Boston Globe‘s snap-count analysis.

In fairness, Henderson has been dealing with an ankle injury, while New England’s offensive line has also battled noteworthy personnel losses.

Nevertheless, the team’s inability to enforce a consistent ground attack has become a growing worry.

Head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged those shortcomings following Thursday’s loss.

“I thought we’d be able to run it a little better,” Vrabel said, per the Patriots’ official postgame transcript.

However, Vrabel also expressed confidence in Henderson’s ability to contribute moving forward.

“TreVeyon will help us plenty here down the stretch,” the coach said.

Likewise, Brown sees the talent in Henderson, but believes the running back’s maturation depends on slowing down his decision-making process.

All things considered, can Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels unlock Henderson’s game-changing quality that’s waiting to burst out?