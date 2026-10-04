Former Patriots’ 2nd-Round WR Suffers Grim Injury During Career Day

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was in the middle of the best game of his NFL career Sunday when a frightening ankle injury brought his afternoon to an abrupt end.

Thornton, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, was carted from the field late in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders after hauling in a 55-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes.

NBC Sports reported that Thornton was tackled at the Raiders’ 5-yard line, with the defender landing on his left ankle as he went to the ground. His leg was placed in an air cast before he was taken off on a cart.

The Chiefs later ruled Thornton out with an ankle injury, per Arrowhead Pride. He finished with five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, giving the former Patriots second-round pick his first 100-yard receiving game in the NFL.

The injury interrupted a performance that further highlighted how much Thornton’s career had changed since his exit from New England.

Thornton Had Turned Career Around After Patriots Exit

Thornton’s tenure with the Patriots never developed the way either side envisioned when New England traded up to select him with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

His 4.28-second 40-yard dash gave the Patriots one of the fastest receivers in that draft class, but the big plays emerged only sporadically. Thornton finished his New England career with 39 receptions for 385 yards and two receiving touchdowns across 28 games.

The Patriots released Thornton on Nov. 16, 2024. The team’s announcement at the time noted that he had made 13 starts over parts of three seasons.

Kansas City gave Thornton another opportunity, first adding him to its practice squad. He eventually made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in 2025 and produced the best season of his career.

Thornton caught 19 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games last season. The Chiefs noted when they re-signed him in March that he led the team with eight receptions of at least 25 yards.

That production earned Thornton a two-year, $11 million contract that can reach $14 million.

Former Patriots WR Was Having Career Day Before Injury

Thornton tossed that momentum into 2026.

He entered Sunday’s game with six receptions for 108 yards through Kansas City’s first three contests. That included a four-catch, 86-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, when the Chiefs credited him with two critical third-and-long catches covering 45 and 30 yards.

His performance against Las Vegas pushed the revival further.

Thornton caught a 2-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter, then added an 8-yard score early in the fourth. His biggest play came with Kansas City trailing 19-17 and 3:25 remaining, when Mahomes found him for 55 yards down to the Raiders’ 5-yard line.

The catch put Kansas City in position for Kenneth Walker III’s go-ahead touchdown on the next play, but the attention turned to Thornton’s injury.

It was a jarring ending to what had been Thornton’s strongest showing as a professional. He had exceeded his previous career high in receiving yards and recorded the first multi-touchdown receiving game of his career.

Thornton’s Patriots chapter ended nearly two years ago, but his resurgence in Kansas City had become one of the more notable second acts involving a recent New England draft pick.

Now, after finally converting his speed into consistent downfield production and earning a multiyear deal, Thornton faces uncertainty following the injury that ended his breakout afternoon.