New England Patriots’ Undrafted Safety Turns Heads With Turnovers

The New England Patriots roster is still in flux as decisions approach ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

And John Saunders Jr. gave the coaching staff a name to keep an eye on after he stood out in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Saunders, a second-year safety who originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, was around the football throughout New England’s 13-13 preseason tie.

He snagged an interception and forced a fumble, in addition to finishing with two tackles.

His biggest play came in the third quarter.

With Riley Leonard looking downfield, pressure from the Patriots’ front helped force an underthrown pass. Saunders tracked it to secure the interception and return it 24 yards, putting New England in position for a field goal.

The Patriots highlighted the turnover among four forced by the defense yesterday.

Saunders Jr. Continues to Find the Football

The interception didn’t arrive out of nowhere.

Saunders picked off Leonard during the Patriots’ joint practice with Indianapolis earlier in the week, giving him takeaways against the same quarterback twice in a matter of days.

FOX Sports credited Saunders with a forced fumble, and Pats Pulpit also noted that he was credited with knocking the ball loose at the goal line. The Patriots’ game notes, though, instead credited Jeremiah Pharms Jr. with forcing that fumble, with Saunders involved in the stop.

Saunders’ overall play still works in his favor. And his Patriots biography shows a history of creating turnovers.

Across five college seasons at Miami (Ohio) and Ole Miss, Saunders totaled 11 interceptions and five forced fumbles. As a senior at Ole Miss in 2024, he led the SEC with seven turnovers forced — four forced fumbles and three interceptions.

That production helped him reach the NFL despite going undrafted. He signed with the Miami Dolphins in May 2025, began the season on their practice squad and was signed to New England’s 53-man roster on Oct. 30.

The Patriots later released him and brought him back to the practice squad before signing him to a futures contract in February.

Patriots Safety Has Chance to Turn Strong Night Into Roster Spot

Saunders entered the summer without the security enjoyed by entrenched members of New England’s secondary.

Mike Vrabel made clear after the tie that the Patriots will use these games to separate players competing at the back end of the roster. While discussing the team’s younger players, Vrabel called the preseason an important evaluation period.

The head coach also enjoyed the defense’s knack for taking the ball away.

“The turnovers are great, and I love us attacking the football and taking advantage of that,” Vrabel said.

Saunders fits that message, as the Patriots have witnessed that ability firsthand in camp and preseason thus far.

Though his track to make the 53-man roster could be tricky, and one exhibition performance won’t settle the competition, Thursday showed some legitimate progress.

Being a former undrafted free agent who spent most of his rookie season moving between practice squads and the active roster, Saunders made himself difficult to ignore.

He will have further shots to make sure the Patriots coaching staff keep watching.