Patriots Veteran’s Eye-Opening View on Stefon Diggs’ ‘Freak’ Recovery

Coming into the 2025 NFL season, the Patriots already had a good bit of momentum, having had a successful run through free agency followed by what looks to be a solid slate of new players in the NFL draft. What was a roster weak on depth has gotten fattened up recently.

Despite roster-wide additions, there is one new player whose performance could do the most toward enabling the Patriots to take the step not only from 4-13 into respectability, but all the way into actual playoff contention: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Because no matter how many moves the Pats made for depth, the offense is likely to have a ceiling unless it has a clear WR1 on the field.

And Diggs is capable of being that, after having tallied 1,000-plus yards for six straight seasons in Minnesota and Buffalo. But last year, his only season in Houston, he suffered a torn ACL in late October, after just eight games. That, though, cleared the way for the Patriots to take a gamble on him.

Patriots’ Stefon Diggs ‘A Freak’

Diggs was hurt in late October, which means he almost certainly won’t be ready for the start of the year. But tight end Austin Hooper told reporters that he has been surprised by how good Diggs looks after just a bit more than six months of rehab.

“Energy, man. You can see he’s a freak,” Hooper said of Diggs, via Pro Football Talk. “I know he just came off what he came off of, and you can see him already with the explosion, the change of direction, the top end. It’s like, ‘Dang, dude, it must be nice’, you know what I mean? I’m really excited to work with a proven veteran, good player in this league.”

Hooper himself re-signed with New England on a one-year, $5 million contract that has incentives. Diggs is on a three-year, $63 million that has only $25 million guaranteed, allowing the Pats an out in case he does not come fully back.