New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Leaves Scandal Questions Unanswered

Mike Vrabel made it through the opening weekend of New England Patriots training camp without revisiting the off-field story that followed him through much of the offseason.

Vrabel held media availabilities Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25.

The questions covered football, from second-round pick Gabe Jacas’ status to the challenge of responding after a Super Bowl loss.

Dianna Russini’s name never came up.

OutKick noticed after both sessions.

Its first column called Vrabel “untouched” by the subject, while a second focused on the puppy he carried into Saturday’s news conference as part of the Patriots’ Pawtriots adoption event.

The dog supplied the image of the morning.

Robert Kraft then supplied the football headline, revealing that the Patriots had made Christian Gonzalez an offer that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback and the recipient of the largest contract in franchise history.

Whether those developments were distractions or simply the natural churn of training camp, they had the same effect.

The conversation moved on before Vrabel had to say anything new.

Vrabel’s First 2 Camp Press Conferences Stayed on Football

The Russini story became public in April, when the New York Post published photos of the former Athletic NFL reporter and Vrabel together at an Arizona resort. Both denied that the images showed an inappropriate relationship and said other people were present.

Russini resigned from The Athletic one week later.

Vrabel subsequently told reporters that he took “accountability” for creating a distraction, announced plans to begin counseling and stepped away from the Patriots for the final day of the NFL draft.

Those comments addressed the basics, but they didn’t close every question created by Vrabel’s own public commitment.

He has yet to be asked during camp whether the counseling continued, what changed after those sessions or how he believes he followed through on the promises he made to his family and the organization.

Those are fair leadership questions because Vrabel introduced counseling and accountability into the public discussion himself.

Friday offered the first opening.

Vrabel spoke for more than 14 minutes and received roughly 20 questions, including six centered on Jacas.

None touched Russini or the steps Vrabel announced in April.

Saturday brought another full press conference.

The Patriots’ official transcript included questions about the Super Bowl follow-up, the fan turnout, roster development, injuries and Drake Maye’s leadership.

The offseason controversy remained absent.

Kraft Gives Patriots a Bigger Training Camp Headline

Kraft’s Gonzalez announcement changed the subject in a way few camp stories could.

“We love Christian Gonzalez,” Kraft said.

“We love him as a player, as a person. That’s why we’ve made an offer to him that makes him the highest-paid player ever to play that position in the NFL, and coincidentally, it’s the highest contract in Patriots franchise history.”

The timing immediately created a intriguing football question.

If the offer would reset the cornerback market, why had Gonzalez not accepted it?

The specific terms remained undisclosed, leaving room for the two sides to view the value of the proposal differently.

Gonzalez then practiced fully, giving the Patriots another positive development to emphasize.

By the end of Saturday, the contract offer, his participation and the opening practice had pushed the Russini question further down the list.

Vrabel is not scheduled to speak Sunday.

The Patriots’ website lists his next press conference for Monday at 9:30 a.m. ET, creating the next opportunity for the subject to return.

The most relevant question is simply whether Vrabel believes he has fulfilled the public commitments he made when the story threatened to become the defining distraction of the Patriots’ offseason.

Until someone asks, the answer will remain missing while camp continues moving forward around it.