Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Faces New Family Drama After Son’s Arrest: Report

Tyler Vrabel, the 26-year-old son of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, was pulled over in Brentwood, Tennessee, allegedly driving 71 mph in a 45 mph zone in his black Ford F-150 pickup, roughly one month after photos of his father with an NFL reporter put the Vrabel family at the center of one of the offseason’s biggest stories.

About two weeks after the traffic stop, formal charges against the younger Vrabel were filed, charging the former Boston College offensive line star with reckless driving, speeding, and driving on a registration that expired in December 2024.

Tyler Vrabel’s Reckless Driving Charges

Brentwood Police Officer Aaron Yoder filed the criminal complaint, writing, “The truck was speeding past houses and other vehicles recklessly,” as quoted by The New York Post. The stop took place at approximately 8:15 a.m., with Tyler behind the wheel of the Ford pickup.

Formal charges were filed May 21. The case — State of Tennessee vs. Tyler Michael Vrabel, case number 94GSC-2026-TR-4337 — is active in Williamson County Criminal Court, with $992.50 of $1,000 in assessments still owed by Tyler Vrabel, including a $250 blood alcohol test fee, according to court documents. His next hearing is set for July 17, 2026, at 9 a.m. Neither Tyler Vrabel nor the Brentwood Police returned requests for comment, according to the New York Post. No plea has yet been entered.

Tyler played 35 games at Boston College, earning honorable mention All-ACC recognition, before signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and appearing in two games, as reported by Daily Mail. He is now in his second season coaching the offensive line at Boston College. He recently got engaged to Mariah Romano, who posted celebration photographs on Instagram that included Mike and Jen Vrabel.

“The most perfect engagement surrounded by the people I love most,” Romano captioned the post.

Mike Vrabel Addresses Dianna Russini Scandal Before Son’s Arrest

The stop came roughly five weeks after the story that dominated the 2026 NFL offseason broke. In April, Page Six published photographs from March at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, Arizona, showing Mike Vrabel and then-The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini together in intimate situations — holding hands, by the pool, in a hot tub, on a rooftop deck. More followed, showing the two kissing at a New York bar in 2020, Vrabel with a visibly pregnant Russini renting a boat on a Tennessee lake in 2021. Both are married to other people. Both denied anything inappropriate about their relationship.

“My previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to,” Vrabel said before the NFL draft, as reported by USA Today. He cited “difficult conversations” with family and the organization, and stepped away from the final day of the draft to seek counseling.

Russini had her own driving-related news cycle in February. On the Stugotz and Company podcast, she described getting pulled over for texting while driving, then FaceTiming an NFL head coach to persuade the officer to release her.

“I called a coach to get out of a ticket. Like what a nasty play but it worked,” she said, according to the New York Post. That coach was not believed to be Vrabel.

Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14 after editor Steven Ginsberg reversed his initial defense of her and placed her on leave, citing “additional information emerged,” as reported by the Daily Mail. A promised investigation into her Vrabel coverage remained unresolved in late June. Mike Vrabel has been the New England Patriots head coach since January 2025, per the team’s official site, after six seasons with the Tennessee Titans. No formal NFL investigation into the coach has been reported.