Patriots Trade for Vikings Tackle Before NFL Roster Deadline

The New England Patriots stayed active until the final stretch of roster deadline day to add another piece to an offensive line that had already taken a hit.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that New England is acquiring Walter Rouse from the Minnesota Vikings in a trade involving a swap of sixth- and seventh-round draft picks. Rapoport added that Rouse had been headed toward release before the Patriots stepped in and completed a deal.

It’s a low-cost move for a player who brings size, youth and experience at multiple spots along the OL. Rouse, 25, is listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds and was a sixth-round pick by Minnesota in the 2024 NFL draft.

The timing stands out. New England entered Sunday with questions behind its starting tackles, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported earlier in the day that Marcus Bryant is expected to begin the season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason.

Rouse now gives the Patriots an additional option as they settle the back end of the offensive line before Week 1.

Patriots Add Rouse After Bryant Injury

Bryant had been one of New England’s leading candidates for the swing tackle job after appearing in 12 games as a rookie. He started the Patriots’ preseason opener at left tackle and the following exhibition at right tackle before going down on the opening drive against Philadelphia.

With Bryant headed for injured reserve, rookie Caleb Lomu projects as the top reserve behind the starting tackles. The addition of Rouse gives New England an experienced body without waiting for the waiver process.

Rouse has appeared in eight regular-season games over his first two NFL seasons, including seven in 2025, and has yet to make a start, via NFL.com. His limited NFL game action contrasts with a substantial starting background in college.

Minnesota drafted him No. 177 overall after a college career split between Stanford and Oklahoma. The Vikings’ official bio credits Rouse with starting 52 of his final 53 college games, almost entirely at left tackle. During his lone season at Oklahoma in 2023, he allowed no sacks across 480 pass-blocking plays, according to Pro Football Focus data cited by the team.

That experience gives New England another developmental option at a premium position, while the terms of the trade keep the investment modest.

Rouse’s Interesting Position Change

The most interesting part of the deal may be what Minnesota asked Rouse to do this summer.

After spending most of his football career at tackle, Rouse shifted inside to guard during the Vikings’ 2026 offseason program. Minnesota listed him behind the starter at right guard on its first unofficial depth chart, and the team noted before the preseason finale that he’d taken snaps at both left and right guard during exhibition play.

That versatility could matter in New England.

The Patriots have spent August dealing with injuries across the offensive line, leaving the coaching staff to reshuffle its reserve combinations. Rouse gives them a 330-pound blocker who has extensive play at left tackle and recent work inside, creating more flexibility for game-day roster decisions.

NBC Sports reported that the teams are exchanging late-round picks, as Rapoport characterized the compensation as a sixth- and seventh-round pick swap.

For Minnesota, the trade turned a potential release into draft value.

For New England, it secured a player the team apparently preferred to acquire before he reached the waiver wire.

Rouse still has to prove he can translate his college starting experience into a dependable NFL role. But with Bryant sidelined and the regular season approaching, the Patriots got an extra choice for a thinning position group before the roster deadline arrived.