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Patriots Welcome Surprise OL Injury Turn as Drake Maye Reacts

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FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 20: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots may have dodged a glaring problem at one of the most vital spots on their offense.

Just three days after Will Campbell left New England’s 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury, the starting left tackle was back doing work at practice Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The development came as a surprise after initial reporting suggested Campbell was likely to miss practice time. The Athletic’s Chad Graff reported Wednesday that Campbell planned to do some work at practice, although the 22-year-old wasn’t putting an expectation on when he would return.

New England later officially listed Campbell as a limited participant with the knee injury.

Drake Maye Sends Strong Message on Campbell

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Will Campbell #66 and Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots look on during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Drake Maye sounded impressed by Campbell getting back into uniform so briskly after an injury that raised doubts to start.

“I like to claim I’m from the South, and Will’s from the South, so he’s tough,” Maye said during his Wednesday press conference.

Maye pointed to the wear and tear offensive linemen absorb and commended Campbell’s desire to rejoin his teammates while still being smart with the injury.

“That’s an example of what Will is,” Maye added. “You go to battle with those guys.”

That response exemplifies the relationship between New England’s young quarterback and the player responsible for protecting his blind side.

The Patriots selected Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and his starting availability has existed for every game this season so far. His latest injury occurred when Rhamondre Stevenson landed on the back of his right knee against Las Vegas, via Boston.com.

The sight was worrying because Campbell tore the MCL in the same knee last season and missed an extended stretch before returning for the playoffs. This time, though, Campbell indicated he could tell the injury felt not as bad.

Patriots Have Decision to Make Before Jets Game

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 11: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots is helped off the field after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Gillette Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Edward Monigan IV/Getty Images)

Campbell’s limited participation is a big-time stride, but it doesn’t warrant him being ready when New England faces the New York Jets.

Campbell kept his viewpoint measured Wednesday.

“It always could be worse. Just take it day by day,” Campbell said, declining to set a timetable for his return.

Regardless, that leaves the Patriots with grounds for confidence without having to rush their starting left tackle.

Assuming Campbell can’t play, Caleb Lomu may take over again. The rookie replaced Campbell against Las Vegas and held up in the matchup vs. an experienced Raiders defensive front.

Maye praised Lomu’s response Wednesday, saying the rookie held firm in the game despite having to deal with Maxx Crosby lining up across from him at times. Maye called Lomu athletic and big and said he was “really proud” of how the young tackle responded.

All in all, Campbell getting back onto the field only three days following the injury is a comforting occurence as the possibility of a mostly healthy offense hangs in the balance.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Patriots Welcome Surprise OL Injury Turn as Drake Maye Reacts

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