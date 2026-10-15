Patriots Welcome Surprise OL Injury Turn as Drake Maye Reacts

The New England Patriots may have dodged a glaring problem at one of the most vital spots on their offense.

Just three days after Will Campbell left New England’s 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury, the starting left tackle was back doing work at practice Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The development came as a surprise after initial reporting suggested Campbell was likely to miss practice time. The Athletic’s Chad Graff reported Wednesday that Campbell planned to do some work at practice, although the 22-year-old wasn’t putting an expectation on when he would return.

New England later officially listed Campbell as a limited participant with the knee injury.

Drake Maye Sends Strong Message on Campbell

Drake Maye sounded impressed by Campbell getting back into uniform so briskly after an injury that raised doubts to start.

“I like to claim I’m from the South, and Will’s from the South, so he’s tough,” Maye said during his Wednesday press conference.

Maye pointed to the wear and tear offensive linemen absorb and commended Campbell’s desire to rejoin his teammates while still being smart with the injury.

“That’s an example of what Will is,” Maye added. “You go to battle with those guys.”

That response exemplifies the relationship between New England’s young quarterback and the player responsible for protecting his blind side.

The Patriots selected Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and his starting availability has existed for every game this season so far. His latest injury occurred when Rhamondre Stevenson landed on the back of his right knee against Las Vegas, via Boston.com.

The sight was worrying because Campbell tore the MCL in the same knee last season and missed an extended stretch before returning for the playoffs. This time, though, Campbell indicated he could tell the injury felt not as bad.

Patriots Have Decision to Make Before Jets Game

Campbell’s limited participation is a big-time stride, but it doesn’t warrant him being ready when New England faces the New York Jets.

Campbell kept his viewpoint measured Wednesday.

“It always could be worse. Just take it day by day,” Campbell said, declining to set a timetable for his return.

Regardless, that leaves the Patriots with grounds for confidence without having to rush their starting left tackle.

Assuming Campbell can’t play, Caleb Lomu may take over again. The rookie replaced Campbell against Las Vegas and held up in the matchup vs. an experienced Raiders defensive front.

Maye praised Lomu’s response Wednesday, saying the rookie held firm in the game despite having to deal with Maxx Crosby lining up across from him at times. Maye called Lomu athletic and big and said he was “really proud” of how the young tackle responded.

All in all, Campbell getting back onto the field only three days following the injury is a comforting occurence as the possibility of a mostly healthy offense hangs in the balance.