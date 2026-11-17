The New England Patriots left Munich with a lopsided loss and a much bigger problem at quarterback.

Drake Maye was hurt on the final play of New England’s opening drive when Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacked him, and he never returned in a 35-10 loss that dropped the Patriots to 5-5.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots are concerned that Maye fractured his ankle and the injury could be season-ending. The third-year QB stayed behind in Germany for more tests to determine whether he needs surgery.

Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t sound optimistic about a quick return either, stating: “I wouldn’t imagine him being available when we come out of the bye.”

If the Pats do bring in some QB help, they could turn to someone Vrabel already knows well.

Will Levis Floated as Possible Drake Maye Replacement

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Patriots’ options are limited. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler laid out the possibilities on Monday.

“Among Patriots’ options with Drake Maye sidelined… *QBs on 53: Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton *Available QBs with direct ties: -Will Levis, Jets practice squad (with Mike Vrabel in TEN, 2023) -Jimmy Garoppolo, free agent (Played in Josh McDaniels’ system in N.E., 2014-16),” Fowler posted on X.

DeVito didn’t exactly make a strong case for himself on Sunday. He completed just half of his passes for 81 yards, a touchdown, and an interception after replacing Maye. Behind him is Morton, a seventh-round rookie who’s never attempted an NFL pass.

Garoppolo is the bigger name on the list. The two-time Super Bowl champion never signed with a team this season but recently made it clear he’s “ready to play,” according to Josina Anderson.

Vrabel isn’t committing to an outside addition yet.

“I don’t see that being the case right now,” Vrabel said when asked about signing another quarterback. “But we’ll have conversations, and we’ll discuss it, and we’ll look and see.”

What Levis Would Bring to the Patriots

Vrabel was the head coach in Tennessee when the Titans traded up to take Levis with the No. 33 overall pick in 2023.

He took over as the starter in Week 8 of his rookie season and had an unforgettable debut. Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He finished his rookie year with 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions in nine starts.

Things went downhill from there.

Vrabel was gone after that season, and Levis threw 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024 as the Titans went 2-10 with him as the starter. He was eventually benched then missed all of 2025 after shoulder surgery. Tennessee waived him at final roster cuts in August, and the Jets signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 22, behind Geno Smith and rookie Cade Klubnik.

The 27-year-old Levis is 5-16 as a starter with 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in his career. That’s not a résumé that screams savior.

But Levis wouldn’t cost the Patriots a draft pick, and he’s played for Vrabel before. Because he’s on a practice squad, New England could sign him directly to its 53-man roster.

Whoever starts will have the bye week to get ready before the Patriots face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.