Patriots’ Emergency Replacement Called ‘Shocking Breakout Star’ Ahead of Training Camp

The New England Patriots enter training camp with a coaching staff that could become harder to keep together if last season’s success carries into 2026.

The Athletic highlighted defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr in its leaguewide look at NFL assistants positioned to raise their profiles this season.

The Athletic‘s Chad Graff wrote that “if the defense is good again he’ll look like a shocking breakout star.”

Kuhr received a hefty prediction after turning an unexpected opportunity into a permanent promotion.

Meanwhile, Thomas Brown helped lead Drake Maye and the passing game, and he was mentioned as well, a coach who has already spent time on the head coaching interview circuit and denounced the hiring process.

Another productive season alongside offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterback Maye could place him various teams’ good graces.

Kuhr Turned Emergency Role Into a Promotion

Kuhr arrived in New England in 2025 as the inside linebackers coach after previous stops with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.

His responsibilities changed almost immediately.

Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer, took a medical leave after the season opener, leaving Kuhr to lead meetings and call plays for the final 20 games, including the Patriots’ run to Super Bowl LX.

The defense gave head coach Mike Vrabel zero reason to reverse course.

New England finished fourth in scoring defense at 18.8 points per game during the regular season.

The group became more aggressive in the playoffs, allowing 13.8 points per game while producing 13 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and eight takeaways across four games.

Kuhr increased the blitz rate from 27.6% during the regular season to 44.3% in the playoffs.

The Patriots also leaned further into man coverage, trusting the secondary while creating pressure with simulated rushes and line games.

“Zak has been fantastic,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots made the arrangement official in March, promoting Kuhr to defensive coordinator while moving Williams into an assistant head coach role.

The decision gave Kuhr ownership of a defense he had already guided through most of an AFC championship season.

His next challenge is sustaining that merit when opponents have a full offseason to study his tendencies.

A second strong year would confirm that the playoff surge was more than a well-timed run and could make Kuhr one of the league’s fastest-rising defensive coaches.

Brown Could Return to NFL Head Coaching Radar

Brown’s path carries less surprise, though his current role can make his influence easier to overlook.

The former NFL running back joined New England in 2025 as tight ends coach and passing game coordinator.

McDaniels remained the play caller, but Brown worked within an offense that finished second in scoring at 28.8 points per game, fourth in passing yards and sixth in rushing yards.

Maye’s progress remains the straightest route to more attention for Brown.

The quarterback took a major step during his second season while helping the Patriots win the AFC championship.

Brown also brings a broader background than most position coaches.

The Chicago Bears promoted him from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator and then interim head coach during the 2024 season. He previously served as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers and spent three seasons on Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams staff.

The Patriots retained Brown after their Super Bowl appearance, providing him with another season in a stable offense with championship expectations.

That continuity could be temporary.

Kuhr has the opportunity to establish himself as a full-time coordinator, while Brown can strengthen a head coaching case that already includes experience running an NFL team.

New England’s assistants helped turn Vrabel’s first season into an immediate Super Bowl run.

Their reward in 2026 could be a larger spotlight and, eventually, opportunities elsewhere.