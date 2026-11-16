$156 Million 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Named a Top Option as Patriots’ New QB Amid Rumors

The New England Patriots are in the market for a new quarterback with Drake Maye expected to miss extended time with an ankle injury. New England faces plenty of challenges given the NFL trade deadline just passed.

If the Patriots want to add a veteran quarterback, the team will be limited to the available unsigned free agents or a player who could be poached from an opposing team’s practice squad.

There is a familiar face who could make a lot of sense for the Patriots.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler labeled Jimmy Garoppolo as one of the top potential quarterback moves for New England to make. The Patriots currently have Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton on the team’s roster behind Maye.

“Among Patriots’ options with Drake Maye sidelined… *QBs on 53: Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton,” Fowler noted in a November 16, message on X.

“Available QBs with direct ties: Will Levis, Jets practice squad (with Mike Vrabel in TEN, 2023). Jimmy Garoppolo, free agent (Played in Josh McDaniels’ system in N.E., 2014-16).”

Let’s explore the latest Patriots rumors amid the unfortunate injury news.

Patriots Rumors: New England Urged to Sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo Amid Drake Maye’s Injury

It remains to be seen if the addition of Garoppolo would be enough to keep the Patriots in the playoff hunt. New England traded Garoppolo at the mid-season mark in an October 30, 2017, deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo is not currently signed with an NFL team. The veteran has earned more than $156 million during his 12 NFL seasons.

“The New England Patriots cannot let their season waste away with Tommy DeVito (Italian Jameis Winston) at QB,” Westwood One’s Nick Kostos explained in a November 16, message on X.

“They need to sign Jimmy Garoppolo TODAY and get him ready for the Chargers coming out of the bye. Jimmy G and familiarity with McDaniels at least gives you a chance.”

Garoppolo was part of two Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning teams as a backup quarterback.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Previously Praised QB Jimmy Garoppolo

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Back in 2021, Mike Vrabel praised Garoppolo during his time as the Tennessee Titans head coach. Nearly five years have passed since these comments, and Garoppolo has not played with an NFL team this season.

Yet, the Pats are not exactly in a position to be picky.

“He is taking care of the football,” Vrabel said of Garoppolo during a December 2021, media session, per the Titans website. “He has been accurate.

“Seems to be in command of everything they are doing. He is playing well. He has a very good completion percentage. They are number one in the red zone.”

Patriots News: QB Drake Maye Could Miss the Rest of NFL Season With Injury

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The Patriots have yet to reveal an exact return timeline for Maye. Yet, the early indications are that Maye’s injury is significant.

Maye is in danger of missing the remainder of the NFL season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“The Patriots are concerned that QB Drake Maye fractured his ankle, per sources,” Schefter detailed in a November 16, message on X.

“Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, he is out indefinitely, if not for the season.”