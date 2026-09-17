Patriots Playmaker Gives Four-Word Update on Sunday Availability

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson indicated that he is ready to go for Sunday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spoke to the media prior to practice on Thursday, and shared the news.

Prior to this week, Henderson had not practiced with the team since August 24. He returned to practice on Monday in a lighter capacity. Now, it seems as though he will be ready to go as the Patriots look to get back on the winning track against the Steelers.

If Patriots fans were looking for a definitive answer, this was about as definitive as one could make it, as reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

RB TreVeyon Henderson: “I’m ready to go.”

The season-opening contest against the Seattle Seahawks showed why the Patriots needed Henderson in the backfield. Veteran Rhamondre Stevenson carried the load, and it was simply not enough. Stevenson carried the ball 18 times for 51 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per carry.

Henderson Will Boost Patriots Offense

Henderson will be able to open up the Patriots’ offense in certain areas. This could help them find success against the Steelers. For one, Henderson averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his rookie season. He was able to use his speed, particularly when getting to the second level of the defense to make big plays. This was true both in terms of running and catching the football.

Catching the ball is also where he would be able to make an impact. He caught 82% of his targets last year, according to statistics from ESPN. The playmaker had 35 receptions for 221 yards that year. This could be a statistic to keep in mind as quarterback Drake Maye deals with a strong Steelers defensive front. The quarterback may have to dump the ball off quickly. This is where Henderson could come in and make crucial catches to keep drives alive.

Speaking of keeping drives alive, Henderson was able to do that and then some last season. He had 244 yards after the catch last year. In addition to being a strong receiver, he was able to make big plays with the football in his hands. This is something that could also come in handy against a defense that likes to pressure the quarterback. The Patriots may not get a ton of opportunities to make things happen, and every yard will be crucial in terms of keeping drives alive and getting things done.

Henderson Brings Dynamic Element To Patriots

Overall, Henderson brings a dynamic element to the offense. His absence was undoubtedly felt last Wednesday. The Patriots offense became one-dimensional, and Stevenson did not have enough of an impact in the running game to offset it. Aside from just the football perspective of things, this ends a long journey for Henderson. He has been battling with this injury since the middle of August. Now, he will get an opportunity to finally step on the field.

Henderson may not be the answer to all the Patriots’ problems offensively. However, he does add another element that was missing on Wednesday, and missing in a big way. The Patriots need a spark, and Henderson could be the one to provide it.