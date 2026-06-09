Patriots Predicted to Lose Playmaker to Bitter AFC East Rival

The New England Patriots finally made the blockbuster trade to acquire A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles.

After months of rumors and speculation, Brown now gives star quarterback Drake Maye a legitimate star at the wide receiver position. The addition of former Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs in free agency will also be an upgrade for the Patriots.

With that being said, there are questions about whether or not more wide receiver moves are coming in New England.

Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas are the two names who have come up. Some believe that one of the two could end up being a cut candidate. Others think that one could be traded before the regular season arrives.

A new prediction has been shared about Douglas that would see him parting ways with the Patriots and ending up with a bitter AFC East rival.

Patriots’ DeMario Douglas Named Potential Cap Casualty Candidate

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay has taken a look at the five most likely cap casualty candidates across the NFL. He named Douglas as one of the top options.

If New England was to move on from Douglas, Kay believes that the New York Jets could be his next destination.

“If Douglas does hit free agency, expect him to generate a lot of interest from receiver-needy squads,” Kay wrote. “The New York Jets would be a strong candidate to poach from a divisional rival, adding him to a thin receiver’s room that only goes about four deep right now.”

Douglas has been unable to develop to being the kind of player the Patriots were hoping he would become. He has shown flashes of potential, but consistency has been the problem.

There is no guarantee that New England will even consider moving on from Douglas. But, he’s one of the players fighting for a roster spot after the Patriots’ shakeup in the wide receiver room.

Taking a Look at DeMario Douglas’ NFL Career Thus Far

Originally drafted by New England out of Liberty with the No. 210 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Douglas has played with the team for three years.

Last season, Douglas played in 17 games. He caught 31 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his 48-game career, he has totaled 146 receptions for 1,629 yards and six touchdowns.

At 25 years old, there is still plenty of time for Douglas to turn his NFL career around. Perhaps a change of scenery would be the thing that helps him do just that.

Joining the Jets would give Douglas a chance to prove the Patriots wrong if they did choose to part ways with him. However, there would be a lot of other teams with interest in signing him if he becomes available.