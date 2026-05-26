Patriots Pressured to Extend DB Christian Gonzalez, Challenges to Overcome First

One of the final draft picks that Bill Belichick made while leading the New England Patriots turned out to be among the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Christian Gonzalez. Now, it’s getting close to the time when the Patriots are going to need to dig deep into their pockets and pay him with a contract extension.

Gonzalez’s extension hasn’t necessarily been a priority this offseason. He’s still on his rookie contract with a club option for 2027 that the Patriots picked up, after all. However, it is clear that New England needs to keep him around in their long-term plans, and the pressure is starting to mount to keep him around.

“Christian Gonzalez, what are they doing with the contract? Is that being settled? Because there is no excuse to not get it done,” Chris Curtis said on The Greg Hill Show.

Curtis went on to emphasize that this is about locking down franchise cornerstones for the Patriots. Getting into a situation where a player feels underappreciated or could want to move is a worst-case scenario. Knowing what you owe those cornerstones allows you to know how to build the rest of your roster.

“Christian Gonzalez is an elite cornerback,” Curtis added. “You pay for those guys. Next year, you pay for Drake Maye, and you get ahead of these contracts to the very best of your ability so it doesn’t impact the rest of the team.”

In three NFL seasons, Gonzalez has 3 interceptions and 24 passes defended. He’s also made 145 tackles and has 3 tackles for a loss. At 23 years old, he’s already been a Pro Bowler and a Second-Team All-Pro Selection.

There are Hurdles to Overcome for the New England Patriots to Extend Christian Gonzalez

The reality for the New England Patriots is that it’s going to be very expensive to re-sign every talented young player they have. That’s part of what makes this championship window so important to them. Christian Gonzalez is included in that.

Despite that concern, Chris Curtis believes he has a workaround. He’d like to see the Patriots get creative by front-loading contracts, unlike how they’ve operated in the past.

“You don’t have Belichick to blame anymore. You have to spend. It’s you, Robert Kraft. Nobody believes it’s Eliot Wolf. Does anybody think Mike Vrabel doesn’t want them to sign Christian Gonzalez long term… It’s inexcusable for the Patriots to be anywhere near the top five in cash spending — I heard Joe Murray say this… that they are going to be unable to pay all of these guys. Whether it’s Christian Gonzalez, Drake Maye, Will Campbell,” Curtis said.

“To me, that is such an excuse that you don’t need to make. Pay Christian Gonzalez $60 million this year. Spread it out over five years. Whatever, $50 million for Christian, $80 million for Drake Maye. Whatever it’s gonna cost, they can afford it.”

Another obvious challenge is that it takes two to tango. The Patriots need Gonzalez to want to sign the extension. Right now, it’s probably better for him to wait it out.

The Seattle Seahawks offered their own young cornerback, Devon Witherspoon, an extension. However, reports indicate they’re not close to getting that deal done. It’s completely fair for Gonzalez to wait out that deal, which could reset the market at his position, so Gonzalez himself can reset it again.

The Christian Gonzalez Extension Should be Massive

If the extension with Christian Gonzalez is going to reset the market, it’s going to be tough for the Patriots to make. But what would a deal like that actually look like?

Earlier in the 2026 offseason, Trent McDuffie of the Los Angeles Rams set that market at four-years and $124 million. So, it’s safe to say that it would be a higher deal than that. Albert Breer came up with what he thinks is a fair deal for Gonzalez, four-years and $140 million.

Now, that could change if the Seahawks sign an extension with Witherspoon first. The problem is knowing how much it can change without the Witherspoon extension agreed to.