Patriots Alerted After ‘Pro Bowl Caliber’ Prospect Declares for Draft

New England Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf received some good news when an "interesting prospect" declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Recent news about one of the top members of the 2025 NFL draft class should have the New England Patriots on high alert, after Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons officially declared for next April’s annual selection meeting.

There had been doubts about Simmons’ ability to make it to the draft after the 21-year-old injured his knee against Oregon back in October. Fortunately, the player’s new agent Drew Rosenhaus informed reporters on Wednesday, December 4, “Josh will be fully cleared for practice by the start of NFL training camp and he will be a high first-round pick,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That’s good news for the Pats, according to Patriots.com Staff Writer Evan Lazar, who rates Simmons as a “Really interesting prospect to watch for the #Patriots. Some believe Simmons is the best pure OT in this class. But the knee injury could see him fall out of the first round.”

Simmons possibly slipping out of Round 1 because of doubts about his surgically-repaired knee could help Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf land a bargain. Lazar isn’t the only one who thinks highly of the Buckeyes stud. Another strong endorsement comes from The Draft Network describing Simmons as “Pro Bowl caliber.”

The Patriots need an infusion of elite talent along a suspect offensive line that’s left quarterbacks, including 2024 third-overall pick Drake Maye, battered and bruised this season.

Josh Simmons’ Draft Status Good News for Patriots

Simmons declaring his readiness for the draft, albeit through his representatives, is a good sign for the Patriots. The news puts a true left tackle and natural athlete in play as Maye’s potential next blindside protector.

It’s been a problem position amid a myriad of negative developments, but Simmons would offer a permanent fix if he’s fully healthy. He possesses the “Easy athleticism to move laterally but has made a big jump as a consistent run blocker too. Gets to the second level with ease, balanced as a pass protector, strong anchor. Love what I’m seeing,” according to Devin Jackson of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Those sentiments are echoed by Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn. He notes how “In pass protection Simmons has a clean, crisp setup in his flat and angled pass sets with good pad level, active hands and easy redirect skills to protect the corner and remain balanced through the top of the QB’s drop.”

Meanwhile, The Draft Network detailed that “Simmons’ footwork enables him to handle a variety of alignments and rushes. He has no trouble getting to his spot against speed rushers and shows no real deficiencies in managing power with his lower body.”

Simmons also has ample experience on the left side, despite the injury layoff. He’s taken 1,130 snaps at left tackle the last two years, per Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots should track Simmons as a possible way to stop switching from one solution to another at arguably the second most important position in football.

Patriots Need Left Tackle Solution

Problems began when free-agent arrival Chukwuma Okorafor left the team in September amid contemplating retirement. Practice squad journeyman Vederian Lowe has been filling in but only after this year’s third-round pick Caedan Wallace went on injured reserve.

Wallace was a right tackle during his college days at Penn State, so he lacks the experience of Simmons. Nor does former undrafted free agent Demontrey Jacobs, who’s made starts on the left this season, but he isn’t a long-term solution.

Finding one of those has to be Wolf’s priority this offseason. Maye and veteran passer Jacoby Brissett have been sacked 25 and 18 times, respectively.

Those numbers won’t change unless the Patriots add some core, young building blocks up front.