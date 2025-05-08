New Patriots Quarterback Opens up on Drake Maye ‘Dynamic’

Just two years ago, new Patriots quarterback Josh Dobbs was a starter for a half-season in Arizona, where Kyler Murray was out with an injury, then filled in for four games as a starter for Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. He spent 2024 with the 49ers, a role that his predecessor backing up Brock Purdy–that would be Sam Darnold–converted into a starring role with the Vikings and, eventually, a massive new contract with the Seahawks.

Dobbs could have gone into the offseason chasing a starting role. Instead, he landed in New England, where he will begin the season as Drake Maye‘s understudy, as both try to learn Josh McDaniels’ offense.

Dobbs is happy with that choice. Moreover, as he told the Patriots media this week, he is supremely impressed by Maye.

“Just being in the building, the kid loves football. It’s really good to be around that every morning, coming in (with his) high spirit,” Dobbs said, via MassLive.

Patriots Drake Maye Looking to Improve in Year 2

Maye threw for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie, when he started 12 games and posted a 3-9 record. The immediate payoff for the No. 3 overall pick was not there, but the Patriots trotted out a massively deficient roster. Still, Maye threw some top-level balls in 2024 that left no doubt about his star potential.

Dobbs does not have the talent of Maye, but he does have experience, having lasted a full five years in the NFL. The Patriots are his ninth team.

“I’m able to provide pointers from things I’ve seen in the past, how to quickly pick up an offense, and go out execute it,” said Dobbs. “And he’s done a great job of showing me around the team … it’s been a great dynamic, and we’re going to enjoy working together.”

Patriots QB Room Should Be ‘Healthy’

Dobbs is on a two-year, $8 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. He is looking forward to teaming up with Maye in what he said will be a strong QB room.

“I’ve been in different quarterback rooms throughout my career,” Dobbs said. “And I think just when you have guys that when everyone’s all working towards the same mission. We’re just trying to be the best quarterbacks we can be on a daily basis right from our leadership, from how we handle ourselves in the locker room, from our preparation, and ultimately, how we perform and compete on the field, no matter who’s in there.

“I think that’s what makes a healthy room… And that makes a hell of a team. I think coach Vrabel has done a great job of establishing that culture and identity.”