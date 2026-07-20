Patriots Fans React to Tom Brady and His Public Dispute with Logan Paul

Former New England Patriots quarterback and NFL legend Tom Brady has been in the news a lot lately. It’s not for anything he’s done on the field, though. Instead, it’s been for off-field WWE-style antics and a Fanatics Fest that happened last Friday.

While at the Fanatics Fest, Brady and Logan Paul came face-to-face. There, Brady slapped Paul across the face. It was manufactured, and went back to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, where the “rivalry” started.

On Saturday, the pair continued to build on that. Brady borrowed The Undertaker’s entrance, rising from a coffin, for WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event. Then, he went on to hit an Atlanta Falcons fan with a chair. Their “beef” then spilled onto social media, where they mocked one another. Finally, on Sunday at the World Cup Final, cameras caught the two again taunting each other.

It all seems like the two are setting up a wrestling match at some point. However, for many Patriots fans, it’s hard to ignore how this might even be hurting Brady’s legacy.

Patriots Fans React to Tom Brady and His Public Dispute

Since retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady has stayed very busy. That’s included becoming a broadcaster as well as a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He has his business ventures, and now it appears he also has a budding WWE match.

Not everyone likes that, though. That includes one famous Patriots fan, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports. Portnoy wants Brady away from Fanatics, and shared concern about how this could affect the legacy of the best quarterback the NFL has ever seen.

“Can somebody please shake Tom Brady and tell him to get as far away from Michael Rubin as possible and stop lamifying his entire legacy,” Portnoy wrote of the World Cup incident.

Portnoy isn’t alone. Other fans on social media also shared their concerns.

“There’s really only one thing Tom Brady can do to ruin his legacy……and this is it,” another fan said of the Undertaker entrance.

Another fan went further than that. They tried to explain what’s so wrong about it, and it’s how inauthentic and staged everything feels.

“This entire Brady – Logan Paul – Fanatics saga has proven one thing: Authenticity is all that matters. Tom Brady’s legacy has become a money-chasing cornball, running WWE skits with YouTubers all so he can get an invite to Rubin’s white party. Sad to see,” another fan surmised.

These are far from isolated opinions. So, if there is enough negativity around this type of behavior, it’ll be interesting to see if Brady keeps it up.

Tom Brady is Set to Return to Gillette Stadium

Elsewhere off the field, Tom Brady is still working as a broadcaster for Fox. That, generally, has him covering NFC teams, but in Week 9 of the 2026 season, he’ll set to make his return to Gillette Stadium as a broadcaster. There, he’s going to be the analyst when the New England Patriots host the Green Bay Packers.

Back in May, with the NFL schedule release, Adam Schefter reported, “Tom Brady will return to New England for the first time as a broadcaster in Week 9 when the Packers take on the Patriots on FOX.”

Brady works the top broadcast for FOX. In other words, they put him on what they expect to be the game of the week. Or, at least the game of the week that they hold the rights to broadcast. Regardless, it’s a good sign that there are high expectations for the Patriots as a team.