Patriots Receiver Makes Stunning Admission About A.J. Brown

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs is very impressed with new teammate A. J. Brown to this point in the off-season. He gave insight into his feelings for Brown during an episode of Forged in Foxborough.

With the acquisition of Brown, Doubs got a bit lost in the wide receiver shuffle. He was the first major wide receiver domino to fall for the unit. He was acquired by the organization in March, signing a lucrative deal in free agency. The former Green Bay Packers standout will now look to complement Brown in a major way on the field.

It’s clear that Brown is a special receiver. However, it’s fascinating to hear how his teammates speak about him. Doubs was complimentary of the receiver.

“It’s been amazing. I love AJ. He’s an amazing football player, but his human acts will inspire off the field. Both on and off the field. It’s something that I look up to deeply. I’ve watched his game, the ins and outs. His physicality, the way he catches the football, his catch radius. The way he runs his routes at his weight, it’s not normal. Again, he’s an amazing person to be around. I’m blessed to be around him.”

Doubs is a special receiver in his own right. He is coming off a 2025 season that saw him tally 55 receptions for 724 yards and six touchdowns. The playmaker averaged 13.2 yards per catch and 16.5 yards after the catch in the process. The wideout was still a dynamic playmaker despite the Packers’ wide receiver room being full of talent.

Doubs Can Take Big Role For Patriots

Now, he will look to take on a different role for the Patriots. It sounds as if he is going to be comfortable in the role. He has expressed previous confidence and trust in his offensive system. He believes that the system itself will be beneficial to his skill set. That can certainly be the case as Josh McDaniels has historically flourished with complementary receivers. An example of this could be current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers played for the Patriots from 2019-2021. An undrafted free agent, Meyers quickly found a role within the offense. He recorded 168 catches for 1,954 yards and two touchdowns during those three seasons. This included 83 catches for 866 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. On top of the receptions, the volume was there too: Meyers was targeted 126 times that year.

Doubs has a similar profile in the complementary receiver type of role. McDaniels seems to excel when given receivers of Doubs’ caliber.

In any event, it will be exciting to see how he complements Brown on the field. This should be able to give the Patriots a set of dynamic weapons that they have not had in quite some time. Brown’s ability to command the attention of defenses should allow Doubs to get targets thrown his way. In that way, they should be able to complement each other at a high level.

Patriots QB May Benefit Most

Whatever the case may be, this will benefit quarterback Drake Maye the most. Maye benefit greatly with Stefon Diggs last season. Now, he has not only that top playmaker, but he also has a solid second option in Doubs.

Aside from what happens on the field, chemistry is also important off it. The majority of this Patriots team grew in real-time as they were able to make a Super Bowl run last season. Now, the newcomers are also adjusting and getting to know their teammates. One thing is for certain: This Patriots team has a lot of talent.