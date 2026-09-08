Patriots Predicted to Add Record-Setting RB After TreVeyon Henderson Injury

TreVeyon Henderson has not taken a practice snap in two weeks, and the New England Patriots are increasingly likely to hand a share of Wednesday’s carries in the season opener to a practice squad running back.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Patriots made Henderson’s status official. He is now listed as “out” for the Wednesday opener.

The Patriots travel to face the Seattle Seahawks to open the 2026 NFL season in an unusual Wednesday night game.

Henderson has been sidelined since he suffered a right ankle injury Aug. 24, according to CBS Sports, and his continued absence would push more work onto Rhamondre Stevenson inside a loud Lumen Field on Seattle’s turf.

The Patriots and Seahawks kick off Wednesday night on NBC, at 5:20 p.m. PT, 8:20 p.m. ET, with New England’s backfield picture still unsettled two days out.

Lan Larison Predicted to Get the Elevation

Lan Larison and fellow practice squad back Hassan Haskins are the two candidates for a call-up, according to ESPN‘s Mike Reiss, with Larison holding an edge for his familiarity with Josh McDaniels’ passing-game concepts. Larison is already ticketed for a likely elevation, according to Rotowire.

“Locked On Patriots” podcast host Nick Cattles reached the same conclusion on Tuesday’s show.

“I expect Lan Larison to get activated from the practice squad. I think he’s going to be the guy that gets the so-called call-up because of Henderson’s injury,” Cattles said on his Sept. 8 podcast.

Cattles projects Stevenson for roughly 50 snaps, close to the total from a year ago when Stevenson played 46 snaps last season, according to ESPN‘s Mike Reiss, against 25 for Henderson. Kiner would handle most early-down work behind Stevenson, Cattles said, since he does not yet trust Kiner in protection. Larison, despite drawing the elevation nod, remains the shakier pass protector after a rough camp and preseason in that department, which Cattles said would push Stevenson into nearly every third down.

Larison, an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis, was waived, then re-signed days later, according to 985 The Sports Hub, landing back on New England’s practice squad.

He totaled 6,504 career all-purpose yards, according to UC Davis Athletics, a school record, and set the single-season mark with 2,387 in his 2024 senior year, when he led the nation in the category and was a Walter Payton Award finalist.

A foot injury in last year’s preseason cost him his entire rookie season, on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — 2026 SCHEDULE WK Date Opponent H/A Kickoff (ET) Network 1 Wed, Sep 9 @ Seattle Away 5:20 PM NBC 2 Sun, Sep 20 Pittsburgh Home 10:00 AM CBS 3 Sun, Sep 27 @ Jacksonville Away 10:00 AM CBS 4 Sun, Oct 4 @ Buffalo Away 10:00 AM CBS 5 Sun, Oct 11 Las Vegas Home 10:00 AM CBS 6 Sun, Oct 18 New York Jets Home 10:00 AM CBS 7 Thu, Oct 22 @ Chicago Away 5:15 PM Prime Video 8 Sun, Nov 1 @ Miami Away 1:25 PM CBS 9 Sun, Nov 8 Green Bay Home 1:25 PM FOX 10 Sun, Nov 15 Detroit * Neutral 6:30 AM FOX WK 11 — BYE WEEK 12 Sun, Nov 29 @ Los Angeles Away 5:20 PM NBC 13 Sun, Dec 6 Buffalo Home 1:25 PM CBS 14 Thu, Dec 10 Minnesota Home 5:15 PM Prime Video 15 Mon, Dec 21 @ Kansas City Away 5:15 PM ESPN / ABC 16 Sun, Dec 27 @ New York Jets Away 10:00 AM CBS 17 TBD — Flex Game Denver Home TBD TBD 18 TBD — Flex Game Miami Home TBD TBD * Neutral-site game (Week 10 vs. Detroit, 6:30 AM ET — likely an international game). Home games at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA. Weeks 17 and 18 are flex games — dates and broadcasts TBD. All times Eastern.

TreVeyon Henderson’s Ankle Injury and Outlook

Henderson was listed as DNP again Monday, according to the team’s official injury report. He did travel with the Patriots to Seattle, leaving open a small chance he tests the ankle before kickoff.

ESPN’s player page called him questionable and said it is looking extremely unlikely he suits up for the opener, a read that Rotowire and NBC Sports both reached independently. Coach Mike Vrabel offered little clarity Monday, saying he would wait and see how Henderson felt that day before deciding.

Center Ben Brown has already been ruled out with a knee injury and did not make the trip, adding a second line-of-scrimmage question in Seattle. If Henderson sits, New England’s 53-man roster leaves only Stevenson and newly acquired Corey Kiner as healthy running backs, which is why this week’s practice squad decision has drawn so much attention.

Henderson’s two-week absence leaves the Patriots without a settled answer at running back, and a final elevation decision typically does not surface until Tuesday or Wednesday morning.