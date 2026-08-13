Patriots Reunite With Veteran Running Back After Unexpected Injury Move

The New England Patriots are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for their preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, which is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night. However, before the team could take the field, the front office was forced to make a pair of moves at the running back position.

While Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson are leading the way at this spot, the competition for the No. 3 running back is wide open. After recently getting activated off the Physically Unable to Perform List, it seemed like Terrell Jennings had the inside track to win this gig, but he got placed on injured reserve Thursday afternoon, which will end his season before it even started. With Jennings out for the year, the Pats quickly found a replacement for him.

Patriots Sign JaMycal Hasty in Wake of Terrell Jennings Injury News

When Antonio Gibson suffered a torn ACL early last season, Jennings was tasked with filling in as the team’s No. 3 running back. While he wasn’t called upon often, Jennings held his own during his time on the field, as he finished the year with 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while also catching one pass for nine yards.

Jennings seemed like the clear No. 3 running back based on usage early in training camp, but just days after returning to action, he suffered an undisclosed injury that has brought his season to an end. With Myles Montgomery also getting released after reaching an injury settlement with the team, there is a pretty notable hole at running back for New England.

While Lan Larison, Jam Miller, and Hassan Haskins are all still in town, the Patriots felt they needed another player at this spot with Jennings and Montgomery no longer in the mix. That led them to reunite with veteran rusher JaMycal Hasty, who previously spent time with the team in 2023 and 2024.

“The New England Patriots announced that they have signed RB JaMycal Hasty. In addition, the Patriots placed RB Terrell Jennings on injured reserve,” the team announced on its official website.

Terrell Jennings Injury Opens Up Patriots No. 3 Running Back Competition

In a perfect world, the No. 3 running back won’t be getting many snaps for New England, as that means Stevenson and Henderson are both healthy. There’s no guarantee that will happen, though, which is why having depth is important. In 2024, Hasty suited up for the Patriots in 15 games, but similar to Jennings last year, he didn’t make much of a contribution during his limited time on the field (20 CAR, 69 YDS, 10 REC, 59 YDS, 1 TD).

Hasty’s familiarity with the Pats and their scheme makes him an intriguing arrival in the running back room, but Larison, Miller, and Haskins all have been in town longer this summer. It’s also worth noting that the coaching staff is completely different from Hasty’s previous stint in town, so he may not have the inside track he appears to have on paper. Nevertheless, this competition is wide open now, making Hasty another name to keep an eye on as training camp rolls on.