Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson vs. TreVeyon Henderson Battle Looming

Having more offensive weapons than they know what to do with is not a problem with which the Patriots are generally familiar. But as the 2025 offseason has unfolded, it’s become clear that while the Patriots have added talent to multiple offensive positions, it’s still a zero-sum game. Having depth is important, but the front-line talent must be there because, in the end, there are only so many touches available during an NFL game.

The Patriots are dealing with that in their wide-receiver room. But even in the smaller running-back room, it is going to be much the same. The Patriots have returning back Rhamondre Stevenson, a workhorse who has had fumbling problems, on hand, as well as third-down back Antonio Gibson. But the addition of explosive playmaker TreVeyon Henderson has thrown the roles in the room into some doubt.

As NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry writes, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has had to sort out crowded running-back situations, but there’s no way to predict how he will use his current group.

“Josh McDaniels has coached up deep running back rooms in the past, and the workload was often broken up into hard-to-predict portions. The same could be true again this year,” Perry wrote.

Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Has Much to Figure Out

Perry notes that the Patriots typically have had “types” of backs, and it is generally the “big back” who gets most of the work.

He notes: “If you look at the current running back room in New England, there may be clues as to how the work will be broken up if you analyze Patriots running back stables from years past. They have a true ‘big back’ in Rhamondre Stevenson. They have a do-it-all type in Antonio Gibson, who was a receiver in college but also measures in at 6-feet, 228 pounds. Then they have Henderson, who has the look of a McDaniels ‘sub back.'”

That could mean a continued large role for Stevenson, who might well be entering his final year with the team. Giving Stevenson the bulk of the carries and working in Henderson to take a bigger role as the year goes on is a good bet.

Rhamondre Stevenson in Patriots Plans, For Now

The drafting of Henderson with the second-round pick does indicate that he won’t be a wallflower for the Patriots this season. If Stevenson gets into fumbling trouble again, that, too, could be a factor in slicing up the roles.

But coach Mike Vrabel did make it clear that Stevenson would be a part of the attack in 2025.

“When you start to evaluate this season and you watch the effort that he played with when he didn’t have the football, he played extremely fast without the football,” Vrabel said. “His ability to step up and protect is taking care of a teammate. It’s protecting the guy with the ball. He did that on numerous occasions. You always saw him downfield when he didn’t have the ball.

“So, he’s going to be a large part of what we do.”