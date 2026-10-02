Patriots Have Their Right Guard Plan for Sunday: Report

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel announced on Friday afternoon that Ben Brown will likely start at right guard. This was reported by multiple media outlets.

Brown was open to playing the position throughout the course of the week. He said on Thursday that he would be open to the switch, as the Patriots battled through injuries at the position. Now, it looks like his move to guard will be a reality, as the Patriots try to find some stability on the line with the injuries.

Vrabel indicated that Brown’s move to the position will be likely, as the Patriots need to find stability on the offensive line.

Patriots Right Guard Position Has Been Decimated

The Patriots are absolutely decimated at the right guard position. Brown’s availability to play it will help with depth, in what has been a difficult year for the Patriots at the position. Mike Onwenu has been placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season. This came from a fractured ankle in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Things at least looked to be stabilizing with his replacement Greg Van Roten, in the lineup. However, the veteran suffered an injury in his own right. He suffered a thigh injury during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. The injury will sideline him for at least four weeks.

Ben Brown Has Experience From College Level

He has played the right guard position a bit during his NFL career. However, it only came in 11 snaps against the New York Jets last season.

The majority of his right guard experience came in college. He played at Ole Miss, and started consecutive games at both right guard and center. In 2018, he started every single game at right guard and recorded 446 pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack. He earned SEC all-freshman honors. This continued into 2019, when he played 765 snaps at guard and 99 at center. This was effective, as he allowed only one sack all season.

Injuries Have Been Achilles’ Heel For Patriots Line

Injuries have been a problem for the Patriots offensive line so far this season. They have used three different personnel combinations in the span of four weeks. It’s clear that two things can be true. First, the Patriots have suffered injuries. Secondly, the Patriots are trying to find the most effective line combinations.

The Patriots have allowed nine sacks over the first four weeks. This includes six sacks allowed against the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, and Morgan Moses have been the starting combination this season. The other three have been allowed via different combinations on the line.

In any event, Ben Brown will now be added to that combination in a different capacity as well. It will be interesting to see how he does. A successful game could slide him permanently into that spot. It may be a bit unorthodox. However, the Patriots are hurting at the position at the moment. Brown’s availability to step in could come at an important time.