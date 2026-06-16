Amid Rising Controversy, New Video Emerges of Patriots Rookie Gabe Jacas

The situation for the New England Patriots regarding second-round pick Gabe Jacas has become awkward at best. At worst, it’s a distraction as controversies are starting to pick up around a player who was once projected as a Week 1 starter.

Mandatory Minicamp is now in the books, and Jacas has yet to officially step on the field with the Patriots. That’s something Mike Vrabel would attribute to an injury that he needed to get a procedure on.

“He’s not here and he’s not under contract at this current time,” Vrabel was quoted as saying.

Despite that, he recently appeared in a video where he was training away from the Patriots. He’s moving well, overall, in the video, and it’s hard to imagine he couldn’t be doing anything at all with the team.

While in the pre-draft process, Jacas dealt with a hamstring issue. The Patriots were aware of that when drafting him. Importantly, Vrabel did not confirm what the procedure he got was on, so it may not even be a related issue.

The larger problem for the Patriots is that Jacas remains unsigned. In fact, he’s the team’s last unsigned rookie. Of course, most unsigned draft picks do participate in practice despite their lack of a contract. Except the Patriots and Jacas also haven’t signed a participation agreement, which assures a rookie the same contract if they get injured.

A Possible Reason for the New England Patriots and Gabe Jacas Contract Dispute

The length of time it’s taken the New England Patriots to sign Gabe Jacas isn’t completely out of the ordinary. Just a season ago, the Patriots didn’t sign second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson until July 19th.

When Henderson did sign, it was for a fully guaranteed deal. So, it’s possible that Jacas wants a similarly guaranteed deal. At the same time, Mike Reiss shared that there is some thought that the contract dispute is actually tied to his medical issue now.

“One high-ranking NFL executive hypothesized that the Patriots are likely seeking a level of financial protection in the contract based on the medical procedure, which would explain the holdup,” Reiss wrote.

“The medical procedure isn’t one that should threaten Jacas’ availability for the 2026 season and there is hope he will be ready for training camp, according to a source. But missing classroom time in the spring could affect his development.”

By most accounts, Jacas is coachable and a hard worker. However, he could be getting behind the eight ball by missing time this offseason. So, hopefully, he and the Patriots land a deal soon.

The Patriots Hope to Avoid a Shemar Stewart Situation

Just a season ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were in a somewhat similar position to the New England Patriots. First-round pick and edge rusher Shemar Stewart held off on practicing with the team, looking for the right rookie contract. In the process, Stewart largely missed a key offseason.

Then, once the season came around, he struggled when he played. Of course, that was only while he played because he was also often injured. In the end, finished his rookie season playing in only 8 games with 5 starts. He had just 1.0 sacks and 2 tackles for a loss during that time.

Coaches expect Stewart to improve in his second season, but the Bengals needed him as a rookie. The Patriots need Jacas as a rookie, too. Edge rusher is a weaker position, on paper, for New England, and the hope was that Jacas could spark their pass rush.