Rob Gronkowksi Explains What’s Wrong With Patriots & Drake Maye: Exclusive

The 2026 season has a much different feel for the New England Patriots than last season, despite having the same 1-2 record through three games. The team is coming off a 35-6 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Drake Maye looks like a different player after nearly winning the MVP last season.

Former tight end Rob Gronkowski knows the franchise as well as anybody, having spent nine years playing for the team. He offered his opinion on what’s going wrong with the Patriots this season.

“I think they’re overthinking. Just too much pressure from last season to be great right from the beginning,” Gronkowski told Heavy Sports. “The difference from last year and this year is that they had no pressure last year. They were supposed to stink. Well, this year they’re supposed to be great. I feel like they’re just overthinking a little bit too much. I think the defense is pretty solid, even though they got beat up last week. But eventually you’re gonna get beat up on the defensive side of the ball if your offense just isn’t doing anything at all and turning the ball over.

“The offense needs to pick it up. They got to get the run game going for the New England Patriots to really set the standard and get the momentum rolling. Drake Maye also just needs to chill out and just play football. Let the ball just zing off his hand. I feel like he’s overthinking as well, forcing it. And the wide receivers, they got to create more separation, too.”

Gronkowski Doesn’t Think Josh McDaniels Is To Blame

The Patriots offense has been the real problem. The team is averaging 12.0 points a game right now, which is tied with the Miami Dolphins for worst in the NFL.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels got a lot of praise last season, but he has yet to prove he can find consistent success when he’s not working under head coach Bill Belichick. However, Gronkowski thinks the offensive struggles are on the players, not McDaniels.

“I think Josh McDaniels is creative,” Gronkowski told Heavy Sports. “He always works with the talent that he has on the offensive side of the ball. He’s always going to put his players in the best situations, the best matchups against the defenders, so Josh McDaniels, I think, is doing as much as he can, and he definitely is trying to develop every single week too and put his players in the best position possible to succeed every single week. He’s going to put the time in. That’s how he is, so I don’t see him changing much. I believe that the players just need to step up and make plays.”

Gronkowski Discusses Partnership With eBay

Heavy Rob Gronkowski.

Though he hasn’t played a game in half a decade, Gronkowski remains one of the most famous faces in football. He’s partnering with eBay for a series called Gronk Geeks Out, which he is having a very good time doing.

I’m loving my partnership with eBay,” Gronkowski told Heavy Sports. “This is the continuation of Gronk Geeks Out. This is actually Gronk Geeks Out No. 2. The first one was at the National Sports Collectors Convention when I was ripping packs. I was on eBay Live, just being a personality, just opening cards up, getting rookie cards, autograph cards, opening up and ripping packs and getting my card as well, which I finally ripped one open and got one of my rookie cards, which was cool.

“That was the first time I’ve ever done that in my life. And now we’re bringing Gronk Geeks Out on eBay Live to New York City Comic Con October 9th at 4:30 p.m.”