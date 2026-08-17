Patriots Reveal Rob Gronkowski Hall of Fame Date With Perfect Tom Brady Twist

Rob Gronkowski officially has a date for his return to Foxborough as a Patriots Hall of Famer, and the timing could hardly be more fitting.

The New England Patriots announced on Monday, Aug. 17, that Gronkowski’s induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Patriots Place Plaza. Admission to the ceremony will be free.

That alone gives Patriots fans a major date to circle. But take one look at what is happening in Foxborough the following afternoon and the weekend becomes even more interesting.

The Patriots host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8, and Gronkowski’s longtime quarterback, Tom Brady, is scheduled to be in the FOX broadcast booth for the game alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

In other words, Brady is already expected back in Foxborough for the same weekend one of the greatest teammates of his career is being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

There has been no announcement that Brady will attend Gronkowski’s ceremony, so anything beyond that would be speculation. Still, the timing creates quite the possibility for a reunion between two players forever linked to the greatest era in franchise history.

Rob Gronkowski Will Become 38th Member of Patriots Hall of Fame

Gronkowski’s induction has been months in the making.

The Patriots announced in April that the legendary tight end had been elected to the team’s Hall of Fame, making him the 38th member. Now, fans finally know when they will get to see Gronkowski formally take his place among the franchise’s all-time greats.

The ceremony comes one day before a marquee home game and during a weekend that could bring several familiar faces back to Foxborough.

Gronkowski spent nine seasons with New England after the Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He became one of the most dominant tight ends in league history and one of Brady’s most dangerous weapons.

He helped New England win three Super Bowls and finished his Patriots career with 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 receiving touchdowns in the regular season. His connection with Brady became especially dangerous when the stakes were highest.

Gronkowski later came out of retirement and reunited with Brady in Tampa Bay in 2020. The pair promptly won another championship together in their first season with the Buccaneers.

Now, years after their final NFL game as teammates, their paths could cross again during a very different kind of weekend in Foxborough.

Tom Brady Will Already Have a Reason to Be in Foxborough

The scheduling wrinkle is difficult to miss.

Gronkowski’s ceremony is Saturday. Brady’s FOX assignment at Gillette Stadium is Sunday.

Brady has already received his own Patriots Hall of Fame honor. New England waived its traditional four-year waiting period for the quarterback before inducting him during a massive ceremony at Gillette Stadium in June 2024.

Gronkowski will now join Brady and several other former teammates in the Patriots Hall of Fame, including Julian Edelman, Vince Wilfork, Matt Light and Kevin Faulk.

Whether Brady ultimately makes an appearance at Gronkowski’s ceremony remains to be seen. The Patriots have not announced that he will, and his broadcasting assignment the next day does not guarantee it.

But for Patriots fans who spent nearly a decade watching No. 12 find No. 87 in some of the biggest moments in franchise history, the calendar has certainly lined up in an intriguing way.

Gronkowski will be honored on Nov. 7. Brady is scheduled to be back at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 8.

For one November weekend, two of the defining faces of the Patriots dynasty will once again have Foxborough on their calendars.