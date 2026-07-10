Rob Gronkowski Gives His Verdict on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski didn’t hold back when asked about one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

Rob Gronkowski has officially weighed in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded July 3 wedding, and the former New England Patriots tight end had nothing but praise after attending the celebration alongside longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek and former teammate Julian Edelman. Tom Brady was also seen leaving the wedding.

Appearing on Tubi’s “The Other Football” with former NFL quarterback Jameis Winston, Gronkowski was asked about the much-talked-about event at Madison Square Garden. His answer was simple.

“It was top-notch. Hats off to Taylor and Trav.”

Play

But it wasn’t just the ceremony that stood out to the four-time Super Bowl champion.

“The dance floor, that’s the one thing, it was poppin’. It was poppin’.”

For someone known for lighting up dance floors throughout his NFL career, it was about as glowing of a review as Gronkowski could give.

Gronkowski Reveals What Happened Before the Wedding

Gronkowski also shared a behind-the-scenes story about arriving at the wedding, revealing that getting into the venue turned into an event of its own.

“We’re sitting there, it was the most amount of black cars I’ve ever seen going into Madison Square Garden,” he recalled. “It was five blocks of black cars in a row.”

Rather than sit in traffic, Gronkowski found another way to pass the time.

“I ain’t just sitting here doing nothing,” he said before asking for the Argentina-Cape Verde FIFA World Cup match to be put on.

“Let’s put that game on the screen. That got me prepared for the wedding because that’s one of the best games that you could’ve possibly watched.”

The match ended up delivering plenty of drama, with Argentina scoring in extra time to avoid one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

“It got you out of your seat,” Gronkowski said. “It got you excited, and same with this wedding.”

The appearance also offered another glimpse into Gronkowski’s growing enthusiasm for soccer. During the interview, he admitted he had only recently become a fan of the sport.

Play

“I’m glad you feel the true emotions of me being a true fan of soccer now. It’s no BS. I’m not putting a front on. I never watched a game in my life.”

Gronk Joins Growing List of Wedding Guests Sharing Stories

Gronkowski isn’t the first high-profile guest to pull back the curtain on Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s longtime rival, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, recently shared details from the ceremony, including advice reportedly given by officiant Adam Sandler.

According to Reid, Sandler encouraged the newlyweds to “keep kissing,” adding that “in its simplest form, that’s a good thing.”

Now, Gronkowski has added his own perspective, describing a celebration that lived up to the enormous anticipation surrounding one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in recent memory.

If Gronk’s review is any indication, the reception may have been just as memorable as the guest list.