Robert Kraft Expresses Interest in Patriots Game in Scotland Following Tartan Army’s Boston Invasion

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among the many in the Boston area who got an up-close view of the Scotland fans who flew in to watch their team’s two matches at Gillette Stadium.

And with that, they truly took over Boston in a way that has left a lasting impact. Wearing their kilts, playing bagpipes, and putting cones on top of every statue, locals were having the time of their lives partying with the Scots.

So, after this, it seems almost too perfect for the Patriots to establish a fan base in Scotland and potentially head there to play a game.

Robert Kraft certainly agrees!

The Boston Globe reports that Kraft has “made it known to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell that the Patriots would be interested in playing a game in Scotland.” A spokesperson for the Patriots confirmed the news to CBS News Boston.

“The NFL does not currently have a venue designated for NFL games in Scotland,” WBZ further reports. “The Patriots spokesperson said finding teams who want to play in new international markets is something the league encourages.”

And Scotland does have venues that would be large enough to host a game with Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, which is a rugby stadium, having a capacity of more than 67,000 seats. Celtic Park in Glasgow, home of Celtic FC has 60,000 seats, while Hampden Park in Glasow can host roughly 52,000 fans.

‘No Scotland, No Party!”

The Scots were beyond sad to have to leave Boston following the national team’s two games at Gillette Stadium, as they now head to Miami for their third and final group stage game.

“The Boston people have been extra special and the police. The police have stood back and let us enjoy ourselves, and it’s been fantastic,” Scottish fan Raymond Hadden told CBS News Boston.

“Love you guys, love this place. Brilliant. You’ve been the best hosts,” Paul Morton from Edinburgh added.

The Scotland Men’s National Team also penned a heartfelt thank you to the city on Saturday.

“As we head for Miami, we want to say a heartfelt thank you to the city & people of Boston,” they wrote. “You’ve made us feel more than welcome in the time we’ve spent with you; you’ve made us feel part of your incredible city. Thank you for your generosity and your wonderful hospitality.”

The fun was well documented in the amount of beer that city of Boston sold, with the parent company of Sam Adams revealing that its Boston Taproom ran out of Boston Lager over the weekend. They added that the Scots drank four times what the company normally stocks during a typical four-day holiday stretch like the Fourth of July. It had to bring in an emergency delivery of beer.

There is a Possibility The Tartan Army Returns To Boston

A trip back to Boston isn’t completely out of the question for the Scots.

With their next match scheduled for Wednesday, June 24 against Brazil, it will determine whether they make it to the Round of 32, and with that, who and where they will play.