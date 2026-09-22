Robert Kraft Controversy Sparks Planned Protest Outside Gillette Stadium

A controversy involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is following Ed Sheeran’s tour all the way to Foxborough.

A protest is planned outside Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, when Sheeran is scheduled to play the second of two shows at the home of the Patriots. Massachusetts Peace Action is organizing the demonstration amid the fallout from Macklemore’s removal from Sheeran’s tour.

The dispute has grown well beyond a change to a concert lineup. Kraft has become a central figure in the conversation, Sheeran has publicly addressed the situation, and now protesters plan to gather just outside the stadium Kraft owns.

Protest Planned Outside Gillette Stadium After Macklemore Controversy

According to Boston 25 News, Massachusetts Peace Action plans to demonstrate near the southeast corner of North Street and Route 1 in Foxborough. The protest is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., one hour before the concert gates open.

The organization tied the Foxborough demonstration to a larger Sept. 26 mobilization and specifically referenced the controversy surrounding Sheeran, Macklemore and Kraft.

“For organizers of the Foxborough demonstration, the controversy raises another issue that fits directly into the broader September 26 mobilization: the growing power of billionaires and powerful institutions to shape both our politics and the boundaries of public debate,” the group said, according to Boston 25 News.

Macklemore had been opening for Sheeran before being removed from the tour following his pro-Palestinian statements and performance at MetLife Stadium.

Kraft subsequently became part of the story. The Patriots owner, who founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, publicly criticized Macklemore, and the rapper was barred from performing at Gillette Stadium.

The controversy did not end there.

Several other acts reportedly left Sheeran’s tour in solidarity with Macklemore, while protests were held around Sheeran’s Philadelphia stop. Now, another demonstration is planned as the tour arrives in Kraft’s backyard.

Sheeran is scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26.

Ed Sheeran Addresses Fallout Before Gillette Stadium Shows

Sheeran has also publicly addressed the controversy surrounding his tour.

Speaking from the stage in Philadelphia, Sheeran said the criticism had shifted from his music to something far more consequential.

“But this put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet.”

Sheeran also expressed concern about venues potentially determining what performers are permitted to say.

“Honoring my commitment to my fans is completely central to who I am, and that is why I’m here tonight on my own and continuing my current tour. But I am deeply worried about the idea of venues pre-approving content of performers.”

The singer also addressed both the Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel and the loss of civilian life in Gaza, saying his “heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, of children’s lives.”

That backdrop now comes with Sheeran to Foxborough.

Gillette Stadium will host tens of thousands of concertgoers over the two-night run. On Saturday, however, activity outside the stadium will extend beyond the usual pre-show crowds.

And with Kraft’s involvement in the Macklemore controversy now part of the organizers’ stated focus, a dispute that began elsewhere on Sheeran’s tour is about to arrive at the Patriots owner’s front door.