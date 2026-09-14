Macklemore Makes Stunning Claim About Patriots Owner Robert Kraft After Tour Exit

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been pulled into the controversy surrounding Macklemore’s removal from Ed Sheeran’s U.S. stadium tour.

And Macklemore is making a significant allegation about Kraft’s role in what happened.

In a lengthy statement posted Monday, Macklemore said Sheeran told him that Kraft objected to the rapper performing at Gillette Stadium following Macklemore’s pro-Palestinian remarks during a Sept. 4 performance at MetLife Stadium.

Macklemore went further, alleging that Sheeran told him Kraft had contacted other stadium owners and that they collectively presented the singer with an ultimatum: remove Macklemore from the tour or lose access to their venues.

That account has not been independently confirmed by Kraft or Sheeran. It comes from Macklemore’s description of what he says Sheeran told him privately.

What is confirmed is that Macklemore has been removed from the remaining U.S. dates of Sheeran’s LOOP Tour after venue operators objected to his continued participation.

Macklemore Claims Robert Kraft Objected to Gillette Stadium Appearance

Macklemore had been scheduled to join Sheeran when the tour reaches Gillette Stadium for shows on Sept. 25 and 26.

According to Macklemore, Sheeran called him last Monday as attention surrounding the rapper’s MetLife Stadium appearance continued to grow.

“Ed told me that Robert Kraft called him,” Macklemore wrote in his statement.

Macklemore said Sheeran told him that Kraft would not allow him to perform at Gillette Stadium. He also alleged that Kraft had rallied other stadium owners who took the same position.

Macklemore characterized what Sheeran allegedly relayed to him as an ultimatum: if Macklemore remained on the tour, Sheeran would not be permitted to perform at those venues.

The distinction is important. Macklemore was recounting a conversation he says he had with Sheeran. He was not describing a conversation he personally had with Kraft.

Kraft has not publicly responded to Macklemore’s specific allegation as of publication. Sheeran also has not publicly corroborated Macklemore’s account of the alleged conversation involving Kraft.

Macklemore Removed From Remaining Ed Sheeran Tour Dates

The dispute follows Macklemore’s Sept. 4 appearance at MetLife Stadium, where he voiced support for Palestinians and said “Free Palestine” during his performance.

His remarks drew criticism from groups including the Israeli-American Council and StopAntisemitism.

Messina Touring Group subsequently confirmed that Macklemore would no longer appear on the remaining U.S. dates of Sheeran’s tour.

The promoter said venues had indicated they would not allow concerts to proceed with Macklemore on the lineup. With hundreds of thousands of ticket holders potentially affected, the decision was made to remove Macklemore from the remaining dates.

Macklemore addressed that decision at length Monday while making clear that he did not view himself, Sheeran or Pink as victims of the controversy. Instead, he directed his statement back toward Palestinians and defended his decision to speak publicly.

He also took care not to cast Sheeran, whom he has known for more than a decade, simply as an adversary. Macklemore acknowledged the difficult position his longtime friend faced and said he hoped their friendship would survive, even as he described a “fundamental disagreement” between them over the situation.

For Kraft, the allegation brings the Patriots owner into a controversy that reaches well beyond football.

There is confirmation that venues objected to Macklemore remaining on the tour and that the rapper has been removed. Macklemore’s claim that Kraft personally led an effort among stadium owners, however, remains just that: Macklemore’s account of what he says Sheeran told him.

That distinction is critical as the story continues to develop.