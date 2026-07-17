Robert Kraft Backs Mike Vrabel Amid Russini Controversy as Patriots Camp Nears

The New England Patriots survived a Super Bowl loss.

Their next challenge arrived away from the field amid controversy with reporter Dianna Russini, where questions surrounding head coach Mike Vrabel followed the franchise through much of the offseason.

Robert Kraft has now offered the clearest indication yet that the controversy has not altered Vrabel’s standing with the organization.

During a July 17 appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” Kraft was asked what it had been like to navigate a “tumultuous offseason” for his head coach.

“We’re privileged to have Mike as our head coach,” Kraft said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “No one is infallible.”

Kraft then praised Vrabel’s football knowledge, technical skills and ability to connect with players before delivering a long-term endorsement.

“He’s someone I have a strong belief and faith in,” Kraft said. “I hope he’s going to be our head coach for many years to come.”

Kraft Places Mike Vrabel’s Future Beyond One Offseason

Kraft didn’t dismiss the premise of the question or pretend the past several months had been routine.

His “no one is infallible” remark acknowledged that Vrabel had faced legitimate scrutiny.

But his confidence in Vrabel is tied to the accomplishments during his first season.

He led New England to a 14-3 record, the AFC East title and a Super Bowl appearance before a loss to Seattle.

Vrabel also won the AP NFL Coach of the Year award for the second time in his career.

The results gave Kraft a strong football reason to stand behind his coach.

And Friday’s comments went further than a generic show of support.

Saying he hopes Vrabel remains in place for “many years” removed any real ambiguity about whether the offseason controversy had placed the coach’s job in danger.

Vrabel Tried to Keep Controversy From Patriots

The situation became public April 7, when Page Six published photos of Vrabel and longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort.

Both downplayed what the images depicted in statements to the outlet.

The Athletic opened an internal review of Russini’s conduct, and she resigned April 14.

In her resignation letter, Russini said she stood behind her reporting and rejected the public narrative that had formed around the photos. The outlet said its review of her work would continue.

The NFL later confirmed it was not investigating Vrabel’s behavior.

Vrabel addressed the matter at an unscheduled news conference April 21.

He said he had held “difficult conversations” with his family, Patriots officials, coaches and players, adding that making good decisions “starts with me.”

He also said he did not want his actions to become a distraction for the team.

Two days later, Vrabel announced that he would miss the third day of the NFL draft to begin counseling. He said the decision was part of his effort to become a better husband, father and coach.

At the time of Vrabel’s first public remarks, a Patriots spokesman said there were no plans for other team officials to address the issue further.

Kraft’s appearance changed that posture and supplied the statement that had been missing from the organization’s highest level.

Veterans are scheduled to report for training camp July 24, with the first public practice set for July 25.

The controversy may follow Vrabel into camp.

Regardless, Kraft made clear he will enter it with the owner’s confidence intact.