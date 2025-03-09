Patriots Linked to $55 Million Tackle After Missing Out on Top Free Agent

The New England Patriots will have to look elsewhere to find help protecting Drake Maye after top free agent offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley signed a new contract to stay with the Baltimore Ravens.

Stanley signed a three-year contract worth $60 million on March 8, 2025, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. The former first-round pick is coming off his second Pro Bowl appearance and the Patriots were expected to be a top suitor for him if he hadn’t returned to Baltimore.

Minnesota Vikings unrestricted free agent Cam Robinson was named by NESN.com as one of the top options for the Patriots to pivot to with Stanley off the market. Other options in free agency include Dan Moore and Jedrick Willis.

NESN’s Keagan Stiefel wrote, “if we’re talking about making the most of an ugly class, Robinson likely will be the target as he could at least provide some of the highs you’d expect out of a guy that will probably be making north of $20 million in 2025.”

The Patriots enter free agency with $127 million in cap room, which is the most in the NFL.

Cam Robinson Played in 10 Games for the Vikings After Being Traded by the Jacksonville Jaguars

Robinson, 29, will be entering his ninth pro season. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Alabama in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft and spent his first seven seasons with the Jags. He was then traded to the Vikings on October 30, 2024, for a conditional 2026 draft pick.

Robinson signed a 3-year $54 million deal with the Jaguars ahead of the 2022 season, according to Spotrac.

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker named Robinson as a “perfect” free agent match for the Patriots even before the Stanley extension. Locker wrote on March 6, “Although Robinson posted only a 67.2 PFF pass-blocking grade with the Jaguars and Vikings last year, he’s been one of the better pass-protecting tackles in football over the past few seasons. Since 2021, his 77.0 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks 13th among qualified tackles. That would assuredly boost a unit whose tackles combined for a lowly 50.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024.”

An unnamed insider told NBC Sports Boston about the potential of the Patriots signing Robinson, “I wouldn’t be thrilled about it, but he would give you Band-Aid solution at left tackle. He would give you somewhat of a representative effort on a week in, week out basis at one of the most important positions in the sport.”

The Patriots Could Also Turn to the Draft After Missing Out on Stanley

With a thin free agency market for offensive linemen, the Patriots could use the draft to bolster their front line as Maye enters his second season as New England’s quarterback.

In his most-recent mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had the Patriots picking LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the fourth-overall pick.

“I like Campbell checking a box for New England,” Kiper wrote. “The Pats were 31st in pass block win rate in 2024 (50.9%) and allowed the league’s fifth-most sacks (52). They can’t have that with second-year quarterback Drake Maye trying to take the next step in his development. Campbell has the sound technique to effectively seal off the blind side, but he could also boost this offensive line on the inside if he ultimately fits better at guard.”

Other top offensive tackles in the 2025 draft include Missouri’s Armand Membou and Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr.