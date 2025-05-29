Patriots Rookie Showed Off 2 Talents at OTAs

The focus at OTAs for the New England Patriots has naturally been on second-year quarterback Drake Maye and his receivers, but the defense has dominated so far, with an unheralded member of the team’s 2025 NFL draft class showing off two talents during the session on Wednesday, May 28.

Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer “flashed in this practice with not only his ability to push the pocket but also bat down passes,” according to Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire.

Farmer making a positive early impression is good news for a Patriots defense evolving in subtle ways. The fourth-round pick is a little different from the type of interior defensive linemen the Pats traditionally favored for years under previous head coaches Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo.

New man in charge Mike Vrabel wants a more attacking front based on quickness everywhere along the line. Farmer is already showing he fits this blueprint.

Mid-Round Draft Pick Fits Patriots Defensive Shift

Former Florida State linchpin Farmer was a curious pick for the Patriots with the 137th selection this year. The 6-foot-3, 312-pounder hardly fit the team’s classic template.

New England’s defense had been built for years on massive bodies in the trenches. Linemen more adept at occupying multiple blockers and creating free pursuit lanes for linebackers, than splitting gaps and getting into the backfield in a hurry.

Last season’s starting nose tackle Davon Godchaux, a 330-pounder, was the archetype for the makeup of the Pats’ D-line. Trading Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints this offseason heralded a change up front, as did the Patriots spending $104 million to sign an active interior disruptor in free agency.

Farmer is part of the same shift because he “BREAKS Patriots Mold at DT,” according to Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS Media.

The “quick first step, violent play style and non-stop effort” Kyles mentioned give Farmer a good chance to get on the field early once the football that matters begin. His introduction may only be in a situational role, based on some of Vrabel’s recent comments about New England’s base defense.

Mike Vrabel Won’t Completely Overhaul Defensive Philosophy

Change is coming for the Patriots’ front seven, but Vrabel still isn’t ready to completely ditch what worked in the past. He recently revealed a surprising plan for how the Pats will line up on base downs.

The plan could leave Farmer waiting to get onto the field in obvious passing situations. Pass-first downs are the right moments for the 22-year-old’s hustle and knack for playing behind the line of scrimmage.

Dominating the pass pocket has been a feature of the new-look Patriots defensive line during OTAs. As McElroy put it, “that unit gave the offense fits throughout the competitive period with the combination of Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, Harold Landry III and Keion White.”

The pressure led to Maye experiencing another rough day throwing the ball. His QB1 continuing to struggle should concern Vrabel, but the latter will be hyped about what he’s seeing from a line rotation rebuilt to spearhead a more dynamic defense.