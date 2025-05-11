Patriots Rookie Turns Heads With Performance at Minicamp

While the Patriots‘ addition of Stefon Diggs this offseason has ensured that there will be a new hierarchy in the team’s receiving room in 2025–whenever Diggs is able to make his debut as he comes back from ACL surgery–there’s no question that the team will need more widespread improvement from the unit. Young pass-catchers like Kayshon Boutte, Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker will need to show a lot this offseason to secure a spot on the roster.

But the Patriots are hoping they dug up a diamond in the rough by bringing in a rookie in the draft. That would be speedy Washington State star Kyle Williams, who was a third-round pick but has already been attracting attention in camp.

Williams caught 70 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, as a fifth-year senior. He ran a 4.40 40-yard dash, tied for 11th among wide receivers at the NFL combine.

Kyle Williams Likely to Be X Receiver

Patriots insider Phil Perry noted that Williams was a standout from the first day of the team’s rookie minicamp.

“He made a couple of really nice catches in this practice,” Perry said, via NBC Sports Boston. “One on a comeback route, corners playing way off and respecting the speed. Stops, comes back, not an easy catch. He had to actually leave his feet. Goes up, high-points the thing, comes down inbounds. That was probably his best catch of the day. …

“I thought it was a good practice for Kyle Williams, and we’ll see moving forward just how much chemistry he’s able to develop with a guy like Drake Maye.”

Perry said that the Patriots are likely to move Williams around, but the likelihood is that he starts out wide to utilize his speed.

“Kyle Williams, to me, looks like an X receiver. That’s where he was in college. His size might indicate that he should be somewhere else, according to some people. … He looks like an X here too, at least that’s probably where they’re gonna start him

Patriots Need Some Draft Luck at WR

Last year’s receiver draftees flopped in New England, at least as rookies. Polk had 12 catches for 87 yards on the year, and Baker had one for 12 yards.

Williams spoke after practice on Friday.

While that is a lofty goal, Williams also said he is not getting ahead of himself. Elite is a good goal, but first, he needs to earn his spot on the field.

“It’s been a blessing, a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Williams said. “I’m taking it day by day, but I want to see the field. If I can see the field, I’ll be happy. See the field and learn the playbook, that’s all I can do.”