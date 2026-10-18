Patriots Pre-Game Move Spells Good Sign For TreVeyon Henderson

The New England Patriots have a whopping seven players questionable for Week 6’s game hosting the New York Jets on Sunday.

Alongside cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Karon Prunty, who are both ruled out, the Patriots have listed wideout A.J. Brown, tackles Marcus Bryant and Will Campbell, defensive backs Craig Woodson and Channing Canada, linebacker Christian Ellis and running back TreVeyon Henderson as questionable to play this weekend.

However, a decision made the franchise on Saturday; the day before the game; shows a potentially encouraging sign that Henderson will suit up on Oct. 18 against the Jets.

The Patriots decided not to elevate any running backs from the practice squad, and instead even released running back Hassan Haskins on Oct. 17. Given that Rhamondre Stevenson and 2025 UDFA Corey Kiner are the only other backs on the active roster – both of whom will presumably be part of the game-day roster as well – it would appear likely that Henderson is good to go.

S Elliott Davison is the Patriots’ lone practice squad elevation for tomorrow. No running back, which could be an encouraging sign for TreVeyon Henderson. The Pats go into this game with just Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Corey Kiner at RB. https://t.co/g1MKJK4dfY — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) October 17, 2026

Patriots Choose to Not Elevate Rb From Practice Squad

“S Elliott Davison is the Patriots’ lone practice squad elevation for tomorrow.” Alex Barth of 985 The Sports Hub posted on X. “No running back, which could be an encouraging sign for TreVeyon Henderson. The Pats go into this game with just Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Corey Kiner at RB.”

Normally teams carry three running backs on their 48-man game-day rosters, implying that if Henderson was not likely to play the team would have elevated fellow PS running back Lan Larison for Week 6.

Considering that it did not happen, the second-year pro will likely play a role in the rushing attack.

Is it Possible that Henderson Does Not Play in Week 6?

It is not impossible that the team could still rule out Henderson, and it’s also quite possible that whilst he may be leaning towards playing, a poor warm up could see the medical staff rule him out if they don’t like what they see.

And some teams have gone in to games with just two tailbacks this season: famously the Miami Dolphins played Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs with just De’Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II.

Once Achane got injured early on, Gordon was the only man available at tailback for the rest of the game; a situation that the franchise will likely try and avoid again moving forward.