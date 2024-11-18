Rams HC Sean McVay Has 5-Word Reaction to Patriots QB Drake Maye

The New England Patriots fell to the Los Angeles Rams Week 11, losing 28-22.

It wasn’t all bad for New England, though. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye had another impressive outing, completing 24 of his 38 passing attempts for 282 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. He also added 35 rushing yards on five carries.

The third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Maye impressed Rams’ Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean McVay, who had nothing but good things to say about the Pats QB when the game was over.

“He looks like a stud,” McVay said about Maye during his postgame press conference on Sunday. “I didn’t do too much work on him coming out; I do know a lot of people that studied him really hard that I truly respect their opinions loved what he was all about. You can see just the impact that he has on his teammates, the way people talk about him here. He looks like he’s going to be a special player for a long time, and he gave us fits today.”

Rams Coach Sean McVay on Patriots QB Drake Maye: He Can Create Off Schedule

Maye’s first touchdown pass against the Rams was a 9-yard connection with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in the first quarter, giving the Patriots an early lead. Later in the game, he threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, who reported as an eligible receiver for the play.

A notable decision by the Pats’ coaching staff occurred in the third quarter when, facing a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, they opted for a field goal instead of trying to score a touchdown. This conservative choice was met with criticism from fans and analysts alike, as it resulted in only three points instead of potentially seven. Still, Maye’s play stood out to McVay.

“You look at it, and you can really see his ability to create off schedule,” McVay added, in reference to Maye. “I thought he did a great job of being able to make plays in the pocket today, extend drives. I thought he was patient, taking some underneath checkdowns where guys were able to create. We had tighter coverages, and he was able to fit the ball into tight windows.”

Turnovers Remain an Issue for Maye

Despite his ability to make things happen when the pocket or the play collapses, Maye still made a few crippling mistakes in New England’s loss to the Rams.

Late in the fourth quarter, he threw an interception to Rams defensive back Kamren Kinchens with 1:55 remaining, which ended the Patriots’ comeback attempt. Rams defensive end Braden Fiske also forced a fumble when he hit Maye in the second quarter, which ultimately led to a Rams touchdown.

“I think week to week, I think we’re getting better,” Maye said after the loss to L.A. “Proud of those guys up front for battling, and we were able to run the football a pretty good time today. Just a couple of things, I think down there in the red zone we’ve got to capitalize on.”

Despite his mistakes, Maye’s performance provided glimpses of his potential as the franchise quarterback. His ability to make plays under pressure and involve multiple receivers in the offense are huge positive signs thus far.