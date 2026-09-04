Former Patriots Lineman Shaq Mason Gets Major NFL Ruling

Former New England Patriots guard Shaq Mason was informed by the NFLPA on Friday that he will not be disciplined by the NFL, and the investigation into his legal matters has been closed. This was reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo on Friday afternoon. He is now free to sign with any team.

Mason was arrested in August 2025 with charges of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, harassment, and driving on a suspended license. The charges were brought forth due to an alleged domestic dispute with the mother of his child.

He was released by the Texans that March and did not end up playing last season. Garofolo had more information on this.

Veteran G Shaq Mason has been informed by the NFLPA he will not be disciplined by the NFL and the investigation into his legal matters from 2025 has been closed, per his agent @DerykGilmore . Mason is free to sign with and play for a team immediately.

Mason Was A Key Patriots Lineman

Mason was a major part of the Patriots’ success during the back half of the 2010s. He played for the organization from 2015-2021 and was a cornerstone of the offensive line. He won the Super Bowl twice with the Patriots and was a key foundational piece for Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons and Super Bowl LII against the Los Angeles Rams.

Mason started in three Super Bowls as well. In addition to the contests against the Falcons and Rams, he also started against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

In addition to what he was able to do on the field, the accolades came in from other places as well. He was named a PFF first-team All-Pro in 2018 and a second-team All-Pro in 2021. Perhaps even more impressive, he was named to the Patriots’ 2010s All-Decade team, a team with talent at every single position.

Mason Continued Career Following Patriots Tenure

He was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2022 in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick. The Patriots cleared $7 million in salary-cap space, and the Buccaneers absorbed the final two years of his contract. Mason ended up being a durable piece for a heavily injured Buccaneers offensive line. He started all 17 regular-season games that year.

Mason was then traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2023 3 sixth-round pick. Following the trade, he was assigned to a three-year, $36 million extension with $22 million in guaranteed money. Mason started every game he played in, playing in 17 contests in 2023 and 15 contests in 2024. That being said, he struggled in pass protection in 2024, allowing eight sacks that year.

Now, he will have an opportunity to continue his career. Offensive line depth is at a premium in the NFL, and Mason is a veteran who has been through multiple Super Bowl and playoff runs. He was a major piece of what the Patriots were able to do in terms of winning, and he served as a solid baseline for the Texans over the past couple of seasons.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up and what organization gives him the opportunity to continue his career. The NFL is becoming more of a passing league, and Mason should undoubtedly be able to fit on a team in dire need of protection. It wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that he still has something left in the tank.