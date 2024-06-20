Sidy Sow Building ‘Chemistry’ With Patriots ‘Potential Steal’

Retooling the offensive line has been a priority for the New England Patriots this offseason, and fortunately, a rapport is already building on the left side. It’s between guard Sidy Sow, who’s a potential breakout star, and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who might prove to be a steal after a low-key arrival during 2024 NFL free agency.

Sow played right guard and impressed as a rookie last season, but the absence of Cole Strange prompted a move back to the left during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. It’s where Sow played at Eastern Michigan, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who reported Sow said “‘It’s been fun switching back over there,’ he said, noting the early chemistry he’s had a chance to develop with left tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.”

This connection can be key to the success of the Pats’ new-look O-line. Especially since Okorafor is being asked to replace Trent Brown at the key spot, ahead of competition from linemen like Caedan Wallace and Vederian Lowe.

He’s not a Super Bowl winner and Pro Bowler like Brown, but signing former Pittsburgh Steelers’ lineman Okorafor “for just $4 million looks like a potential steal — he ranked 12th among tackles in pass block win rate last season,” according to Reiss’ colleague Seth Walder.

Chukwuma Okorafor Asked to Fill Vital Role for Patriots

Brown was far from his best in recent seasons, but he was still somebody who could be a physical force in both phases of the offense. His departure to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency was far from timely, particularly when the Patriots were overhauling their options at quarterback.

Journeyman backup Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye, the third-overall pick in this year’s draft, will vie for starts. Brissett is likely to get the nod early, but the job will eventually be Maye’s to own.

His chances of success would be greater with a competent blindside protector. Okorafor might not qualify, despite Walder’s optimism.

The Patriots don’t seem to mind Okorafor needs to transition from right tackle to the premium spot up front. That’s been the plan all along, with de facto general manager Eliot Wolf confirming Okorafor’s vital role even before the draft, per the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Things played out as Wolf predicted once OTAs began. Okorafor spent most of the time with the starters, but Chad Graff of The Athletic thinks “it’s been difficult to evaluate the competition at left tackle between Okorafor and Wallace since players don’t wear pads during spring practices.”

Okorafor has the experience, although he started a mere seven games for the Steelers in 2023, but he only missed a couple of games across the previous two seasons. The 26-year-old’s also been guilty of just two holding penalties and as many false starts since 2021, per Pro Football Reference.

Aside from being durable and efficient, Okorafor is a big body at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds. He can offer similar physicality to Brown, but Okorafor was vulnerable in protection at times last season, surrendering two sacks and 11 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots need Okorafor to be stingy against the game’s most disruptive pass-rushers. It’s a tall order, but playing next to rising talent Sow will help.

Sidy Sow Touted as a Breakout Star

Sow appears primed for a banner campaign based on how he finished his debut year, per PFF’s Bradley Locker: “Sow had a solid rookie season and was particularly effective against rushers, as demonstrated by his 71.3 pass-blocking grade. The fact he ended the season with overall grades of 82.0 or higher in Weeks 16 and 17 bodes well, too.”

Solid numbers repelling pressure show how Sow can ease the burden on Okorafor. So do the technique and agility Sow displayed in pass-rush matchups against the Miami Dolphins, highlighted by Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit.

Okorafor and Sow locking down the left side would be great news for Maye, who is sure to see the field during his maiden year in the pros. Yet, no matter who’s playing quarterback, the Patriots best way of moving the ball will still be via a running game led by veterans Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.

Both backs would be wise to run behind Sow as often as possible, because No. 62 knows how to open rushing lanes. Something he did against the Buffalo Bills in a performance highlighted by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

A strong partnership between Sow and Okorafor on the left, along with David Andrews anchoring at center and Mike Onwenu dominating on the right, can turn a perceived weakness into a team strength.