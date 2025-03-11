Patriots Signing Ex-Vikings, 49ers QB to Mentor Drake Maye

The New England Patriots have a new veteran quarterback to help mentor Drake Maye.

On March 19, the Patriots signed Joshua Dobbs to a two-year, $8 million contract, with $3.8 million guaranteed. Dobbs’ acquisition bolsters the QB depth behind starter Maye and backup Joe Milton III.

It also leaves the Pats with a veteran capable of filling the backup role should New England elect to trade Milton to the highest bidder — a move that feels more likely with each passing day.

While Dobbs is not expected to challenge for the starting role, his presence should give the Patriots a reliable backup option. His ability to step in when needed and his experience in high-pressure situations can be invaluable over a long NFL season. Additionally, his mobility fits into the Patriots’ offense well, as both Maye and Milton can also run.

More on New England Patriots Signing Veteran QB Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs, 30, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (135th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. Since then, he has had a well-traveled career, spending time with multiple teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and most recently, the San Francisco 49ers, where he played in 2024.

Throughout his career, Dobbs has appeared in 23 games, starting 15 of them. He has completed 344 of 549 pass attempts, resulting in a 62.7% completion percentage, and has thrown for 3,281 yards, with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, yielding a passer rating of 78.1. On the ground, he has amassed 520 rushing yards and eight rushing TDs.

Dobbs’ most notable playing time came during the 2023 season. He began the year with the Cardinals, starting eight games and throwing for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also showcased his mobility by rushing for 258 yards and three scores. Following a mid-season trade to the Vikings, Dobbs started four games, adding 895 passing yards, five touchdowns and five INTs, along with 163 rushing yards and three rushing TDs.

In 2024, Dobbs signed a one-year contract with the 49ers, where he served primarily as a backup. He saw limited action, appearing in two games with one start, throwing for 361 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

New Pats HC Mike Vrabel Is Very Familiar With Dobbs’ Game

The Patriots’ decision to sign Dobbs, while sensible, has garnered mixed reactions. Analysts Bernd Buchmasser and Matt St. Jean of Pats Pulpit graded the signing a C- and C, respectively, lauding the addition of a veteran presence but questioning the $4 million annual salary. Pat Lane offered a grade of C, noting Dobbs’ potential mentoring role and previous starting experience.

New Pats head coach Mike Vrabel, who previously worked with Dobbs during their time with the Titans, likely values the quarterback’s experience and leadership qualities. Dobbs’ familiarity with various offensive systems and his resilience throughout his career make him a valuable asset in mentoring younger quarterbacks like Maye and Milton. Vrabel’s familiarity with the veteran QB can’t hurt, either.

While some may debate his contract’s value, Dobbs’ experience and professionalism are assets that could prove beneficial as the team navigates the upcoming season. It never hurts to have a veteran in the QBs room when you have a young signal-caller leading the way, after all.