Patriots Slammed in New ESPN Offseason Rankings

The New England Patriots had a busy offseason and made several free agent acquisitions. However, ESPN is not high on the organization in a recent piece published on Monday morning, ranking them as the second-least improved team this offseason.

To be fair, they do have quarterback Drake Maye listed as a potential MVP candidate. The logic behind their point is that he could still perform at a high level despite having the sixth-hardest schedule. However, there does not seem to be much enthusiasm on ESPN’s part about the Patriots’ offseason.

They did make a series of moves to help improve the roster. Most notably, they signed wide receiver Romeo Doubs to a four-year contract. They also added other pieces to the offense as well, signing fullback Reggie Gilliam and took a flyer on offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

It would be inaccurate to say that the Patriots were stagnant over the course of this offseason. Nevertheless, ESPN is still not impressed with what the organization was able to do.

Last year, the Patriots had the fourth-easiest schedule since 1977 by average DVOA of opponent. In 2026, their schedule projects to be roughly average. That’s a big difference. It’s also reasonable to expect some statistical regression from the offense after the massive step forward quarterback Drake Maye took in 2025, even if he will (probably) now have wide receiver A.J. Brown to target.

Patriots Made Upgrades In Multiple Areas

Offense was not the only place where the Patriots were able to make upgrades. The Patriots were also able to make upgrades on the defensive side of the football. They added a veteran safety to pair with second-year star Craig Woodson. They signed Kevin Byard to a one-year $9 million contract. This comes less than a calendar year after Byard led the league with seven interceptions.

In addition to Byard, they were also able to add defensive end Dre’Mont Jones. The organization signed him to a three-year, $39 million contract. This comes after his coming of a highly productive 2025 season split between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. He recorded seven sacks on the year, and has 22 sacks in his career overall. K. J. Britt and Namdi Obiazor also figure to be key additions for the defensive unit.

The Patriots did not necessarily need to make substantial upgrades on either side of the football. They are still very much in play for wide receiver A. J. Brown ahead of Monday’s 4 PM deadline. They also have problems in production at the wide receiver position with younger players as well. Kyle Williams is coming off a 2025 season that saw him record 10 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

Patriots Also Made Defensive Upgrades

Defensively, the Patriots have a solid core group. Defensive tackles Milton Williams and Christian Barmore should anchor the position once again. Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis II also figure to be impact playmakers in the secondary. The cornerstones are already in place for the Patriots on both sides of the football.

Potentially landing A. J. Brown would certainly help the organization finish its off-season in style. They have built a solid base for not only the 2026 season but for the future as well. This was supposed to be a longer-term rebuild, and the Patriots already made it to the Super Bowl in their first season under Mike Vrabel. Although pundits have predicted a down off-season, there are certainly reasons to be optimistic about the team moving forward, and not necessarily reasons to be skeptical.