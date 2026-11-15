Sports Doctor Makes Urgent Plea to Patriots QB Drake Maye After Concerning Injury

The New England Patriots’ trip to Germany was one to forget.

Quarterback Drake Maye hurt his right ankle on the opening drive of Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson dragged him down from behind on a third-down sack, and Maye limped to the locker room and never returned.

The Patriots haven’t confirmed a diagnosis beyond an ankle injury. But that didn’t stop one sports doctor from offering Maye a suggestion — with a side of sarcasm.

Sports Doctor Gives Drake Maye Unsolicited Advice

Dr. Jesse Morse, a recently retired well-known sports doctor who now specializes in peptides and regenerative medicine, took a shot at the Patriots on X after the injury.

He also offered Maye some friendly medical advice too.

“I just wanted to thank Drake Maye and the Patriots for giving me my Sundays back for the rest of the season,” Morse posted. “While you’re in Germany, Drake please get some stem cells injected in your new high-ankle sprain. Have A.J. get some in his chronic degenerative knees as well.”

That last part was aimed at wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was listed with ankle and knee injuries on the Patriots’ injury report this week. He also left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Morse isn’t the only doctor who believes Maye has a high-ankle sprain. Former NFL team doctor David Chao also weighed in after reviewing video of the sack.

“By video, mild right high ankle sprain,” Chao wrote, adding that Maye’s ankle was “caught at end of tackle.”

What’s Next for Drake Maye and the Patriots?

There’s at least one silver lining for the Patriots: they’re on their bye next week.

But that might not be enough. A mild high-ankle sprain typically requires 2-4 weeks of recovery, and Chao believes Maye will likely miss time after the bye too.

Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t have much of an update after the game.

“Obviously, wasn’t able to finish the game, so we’ll have to get some more tests run and we’ll see when we come back what it ends up being and the severity of whatever injury he has,” Vrabel said.

There was some good news on the Maye front though. Left tackle Will Campbell, a close friend of Maye’s, said the quarterback seemed to be in “good spirits” after the game, according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

The loss dropped the Patriots to 5-5, one season after they played in Super Bowl 60. If Maye misses time, backup Tommy DeVito, who replaced him Sunday, is next in line.