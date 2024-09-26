Patriots Named Top Trade Partner for Former $245 Million All-Pro QB

It remains to be seen when the New England Patriots will insert rookie quarterback Drake Maye into the starting lineup this season.

Regardless of the timing, having a solid veteran around to mentor Maye is a good thing, and it’s something the Patriots already have in current starting QB Jacoby Brissett.

But what if New England could add a Super Bowl champion to the mix at minimal cost? Or perhaps even swap Brissett out for a far more decorated veteran?

Over in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are currently 3-0 under the leadership of quarterback Justin Fields. The Steelers added both Fields and veteran Russell Wilson to compete for the starting job this offseason. Wilson has been dealing with a calf injury, leaving the door open for Fields to make an impression. Fields has done just that, winning all three of his starts, including a game-winning drive. Some believe Wilson could now be traded.

“With Justin Fields continuing to play winning football, Russell Wilson—who is on a one-year deal—could eventually become a trade chip,” Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report wrote on September 25, later naming the Pats one of two teams who make sense as a trade partner.

What ‘s Up With Wilson in Pittsburgh?

Wilson inked a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the Denver Broncos in September of 2022. Wilson was released by the Broncos after the 2023 season after compiling an overall record of 11-19 with the team.

The Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year league minimum deal ($1.2 million), and he was set to compete with Fields for the starting job before injuring his calf.

With the Patriots currently in the midst of a two-game skid, Knox believes adding a player with Wilson’s skill set could help. “Wilson is a terrific insurance policy, but the nine-time Pro Bowler could be an even better stopgap option for a team in need of a starter,” Knox wrote.

Noting the Miami Dolphins would make loads of sense for Wilson with starter Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve and backups Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle looking inept Week 3, Knox listed one other team that would make sense for Wilson: the Patriots.

“The Patriots could also consider Wilson—if Jacoby Brissett continues to underwhelm and the Pats believe rookie Drake Maye still isn’t ready,” Knox noted.

Why the New England Patriots Trading for QB Russell Wilson Is a Total Long Shot

A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks after the 2013 season. He has thrown for over 43,000 yards. There’s no doubt he could be an invaluable mentor to Maye and a capable stopgap QB, but the primary question is Wilson’s health.

“Wilson’s calf injury is no joke, and playing/practicing in the preseason seemed to make it worse. He’s simply not moving at a high clip at this point,” ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported on September 25.

That alone would give Pats head coach Jerod Mayo pause. Mayo was also asked whether the team plans to add another veteran at QB anytime soon, and his response was telling.

“That’s not in our plans at this current time,” Mayo said on September 25, adding he likes what he has seen from Maye so far.

“He’s looked good in practice, but once again, it’s just practice,” the Pats coach said about Maye. “You want to get a guy like that, obviously, on the football field, but at this current time – I don’t want to go back to that answer – but at this current time, we’re just not looking to add any pieces at that spot.”

Plans change all the time, however. We’ll see if the Patriots’ plans change any time soon.