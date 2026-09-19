Patriots-Steelers Weather Forecast Takes Turn Ahead of Sunday’s Game

The New England Patriots may have more than the Pittsburgh Steelers to contend with during Sunday’s home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Rain is increasingly likely to arrive in Foxborough during the second half of the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup, creating the possibility of changing conditions over the course of the game.

New England hosts Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 20, with the Patriots looking for their first victory of the season after opening 2026 with a 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh enters Gillette Stadium at 1-0.

And anyone heading to Foxborough should probably bring rain gear.

Rain Threat Climbs During Patriots-Steelers Game

The latest forecast calls for a cloudy, cool Sunday in Foxborough, with temperatures topping out around 62 degrees and rain developing during the afternoon.

The timing is particularly notable for the Patriots.

Conditions around the 1 p.m. kickoff are currently expected to remain cloudy with only a relatively small chance of precipitation. But that changes quickly as the afternoon unfolds.

The chance of precipitation climbs substantially by 2 p.m., with rain increasingly likely around 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., putting the second half of Patriots-Steelers directly in the window for potentially wet conditions.

The Boston Globe also reported that temperatures are expected to hover near 60 degrees Sunday, with cloud cover and an ocean breeze contributing to a chilly afternoon. The exact track of the approaching system will ultimately determine how much rain reaches Gillette Stadium during the game.

That makes this less of a straightforward rain game forecast and more of a conditions-could-change-during-the-game scenario.

Weather Could Become a Factor for Patriots, Steelers

Neither team will be walking into ideal offensive conditions if the rain arrives as expected.

New England managed 277 total yards in its Week 1 loss to Seattle, while Pittsburgh produced 264 yards in its season-opening win over Atlanta. The Steelers also recorded four sacks in Week 1, setting up another challenge for Drake Maye and the Patriots’ offense.

Wet conditions could put an even greater premium on ball security, something New England already has reason to emphasize after committing three turnovers in its opener.

The good news for fans arriving early is that the forecast does not currently point toward a washout from the opening kick. The bigger concern comes later in the afternoon, meaning conditions at Gillette Stadium could look considerably different in the fourth quarter than they do at 1 p.m.

With kickoff less than 24 hours away, the timing of the rain will be worth watching right up until game time.