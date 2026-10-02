Multiple Former Patriots, Including 10-Start LB, Work Out for Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to three players with recent Foxborough ties while taking stock of a roster thinned by injuries.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on Oct. 2 that Pittsburgh worked out eight free agents: Miles Battle, James Brockermeyer, Andrew Coker, Gus Hartwig, Terrell Jennings, Marte Mapu, Chad Muma and Tomas Rimac.

Battle, Muma, Jennings and Mapu all spent time with the New England Patriots.

Their auditions came one day after the Steelers’ 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, which dropped Pittsburgh to 2-2.

Workouts don’t mean contracts signed, but this group allows the Steelers some choices at several positions during their extended break before Week 6. The numerous New England connections also make this session interesting.

Battle and Jennings Fit Steelers Needs

Battle has size and recent NFL experience at a position Pittsburgh must evaluate closely.

The 6-foot-3 cornerback joined New England’s practice squad in October 2024 and later moved to the active roster. He appeared in five games in 2025, logging 29 defensive snaps and 54 on special teams before returning to the practice squad for the postseason.

His most memorable Patriots appearance came in the 2024 regular-season finale, when he recorded two tackles and broke up three passes against Buffalo. The performance showed a look at the length and ball disruption he can bring on the outside.

The Miami Dolphins signed Battle to a reserve/futures deal in February, then waived him at the end of August.

Pittsburgh’s interest comes at a logical moment. The Steelers’ official website described their once-deep secondary as depleted after Jalen Ramsey played with a cast on his broken wrist, Jamel Dean left Cleveland with his foot in a boot and Joey Porter Jr. was traded to Dallas.

Jennings addresses another short-term concern. The Patriots signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M in 2024. He rushed 36 times for 106 yards and one touchdown during his New England tenure, with that first NFL score coming against Atlanta in November 2025.

New England placed Jennings on injured reserve in August before releasing him with an injury settlement. His return to the workout circuit follows Pittsburgh playing two consecutive games without Rico Dowdle, who has been sidelined by a toe injury.

Mapu Brings the Most NFL Experience

Mapu is the most accomplished of the former Patriots. New England selected the hybrid defender in the third round, No. 76 overall, in 2023.

He appeared in 44 games with 10 starts over three seasons, totaling 69 defensive tackles, three interceptions, a half-sack, five forced fumbles and 20 special-teams tackles, according to the Patriots. Mapu intercepted Patrick Mahomes for the first pick of his career during his rookie season.

The Patriots traded Mapu to the Houston Texans in April as part of a late-round draft-pick swap. Houston waived him with an injury designation in August, and he later left injured reserve through a settlement.

Mapu’s blend of linebacker, safety and special-teams experience gives Pittsburgh flexibility. He played extensively as a personal protector in the kicking game during his final New England season and has nine career starts at safety. His ability to handle subpackages could help a defense confronting attrition in its back seven.

Among the former Patriots, Mapu is the most legit, with Battle meeting Pittsburgh’s clearest need and Jennings handing Steelers insurance at a position hit by injury.

The Steelers used Friday’s workout to investigate all three possibilities before deciding whether another roster move is warranted.